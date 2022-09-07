High school football: 1,100-yard output nearly 100 years ago tops list of top 25 single-game offensive yardage totals

Read full article on original website
Final scores for Week 2 of Arkansas high school football
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Alma 36, Pryor, Okla. 27.
UAPB routs North American University
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Skyler Perry threw touchdown passes on back-to-back possessions to open the game and Arkansas-Pine Bluff rolled to a 76-3 victory over North American University on Saturday night. Syncere Jones recovered a fumble and returned the ball 54 yards for a touchdown as Arkansas-Pine Bluff...
LIVE: Springdale Bulldogs vs. Conway Wampus Cats
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watch live high school football action on KXNW and online!. The Springdale Bulldogs are hosting the Conway Wampus Cats on September 9 at Bulldog Stadium. You can watch the game by visiting the YouTube link here. Catch the latest high school football highlights and scores...
Finish Eliza’s Run: Little Rock runners honor Memphis teacher killed on jog
Dozens of runners laced up their shoes Friday morning to honor the life of the Memphis mom and teacher killed while jogging.
Bentonville West overpowers Little Rock Central
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bentonville West Wolverines got a win over Little Rock Central on Friday. The final score was (45-0) in a non-conference game.
'An educational innovator': How Joseph C. Corbin impacted Pine Bluff and Arkansas history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we travel to the City of Pine Bluff to join in on the football rivalry between the zebras of Pine Bluff high and the wildcats of Watson Chapel high, it's important to pay homage to notable contributors who impacted the education development of the city still uses within its school districts and university level today.
Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor
The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong Fall cold front moves through Sunday
After the cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest and much drier air will move in. Northern Arkansas will top out in the 70s with a crisp fall-like feel to the air!
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
One dead, four hurt in shooting in Little Rock Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park. The names of the victims have not been released. In addition to the person who was killed, two others were shot and are stable. Two other people were treated for minor […]
Person of interest in Walmart shooting arrested in Arkansas
A person of interest in the shooting of Casey Lewis, 33, in the Lafayette Walmart parking lot was arrested today in Arkansas. Lafayette Police declared Anthony Perez, 28, a person of interest in the shooting Tuesday. He was arrested this morning in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, without incident, an LPD press release reads.
LRPD: Two dead, investigation underway after shooting Saturday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Two people are dead after an apparent shooting at a home in the 3200 block of South Louisiana Street, according to officials with the Little Rock Police Department.
1 dead, several injured in multiple boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A multiple-boat crash resulted in one person's death on Beaver Lake Friday night. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, two boats were involved in a crash. An official at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said the navigation lights were not working...
Search underway for Little Rock runaway teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in finding a runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Ashtyn Robinson was last seen in Little Rock on August 23. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to please call Detective Boyd (501) 404-3016,...
4 die in Hot Springs crash
Four people were killed Saturday afternoon in an accident that involved four separate vehicles. Among the deceased were Julieanna Gonzalez, 57, of Glenwood; Linda Godwin, 67, of Royal; Rebekah Schaffer, 35, also of Royal; and one unnamed juvenile. The accident happened at about 2:24 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, on...
Silver Alert canceled for missing 69-year-old Poinsett County woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. A Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County was canceled Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported. A Silver Alert was activated for a missing 69-year-old woman out of Poinsett County, the Arkansas State Police reported Friday. According to...
OPD: Man accused of homicide arrested in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshalls have taken a man accused of an Omaha murder into custody in Arkansas, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of the homicide of Anthony Collins III on Friday, August 12 at 4901 Hamilton St.
Relative says man shot after entering wrong Little Rock apartment
A man is in critical condition after being shot at the Canopy Apartments on Kanis Road early Saturday morning.
Little Rock police investigate Little Rock homicide that left one dead, multiple injured
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the night of September 9, Little Rock police responded to a shot spotter activating near S. Van Buren Street. While responding to the call, several calls were made reporting another shooting incident near 10th Street and Jonesboro. One victim, later identified as 18-year-old Aukemian...
