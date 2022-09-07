Read full article on original website
National Banana Pudding Fest In Centerville
Are you ready to go bananas? The 13th annual National Banana Pudding Festival is coming up next month, October 1 – 2, at the Hickman Ag Pavilion in Centerville. The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on Mable’s Front Porch Stage. Contestants from around the country will go head to head to decide who makes the best banana pudding. As the contestants get going with the pudding competition, Band Angelica will begin performing on the Arena Stage at 10:30 a.m. And between 11:15 a.m. and noon will be the Cook-off Auction. Prize winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.
Savannah’s Common Thread named to Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants list
More great news for Savannah’s developing food scene. When FARM Bluffton Executive Chef Brandon Carter shared that he had eyes for Savannah a few years ago, it was hard to contain my excitement. What Chef and his staff had done for a few years in Bluffton was fantastic. It is the best restaurant on that side of the Savannah River. Easy.
Pickwick Park seeks volunteers for bluebird survey on National Public Lands Day
Tennessee State Parks is partnering with Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, to offer volunteer opportunities to the public throughout the month, coinciding with National Public Lands Day on Sept. 24. “This is an excellent chance for volunteers to provide service to the parks as part of...
Corinth student hit while crossing road after school
A Corinth High school students was hit while attempting to cross the street after school. The Corinth school district put out a release of the incident. A Corinth High School student walker was hit while attempting to cross Harper Road. The student was transported to Magnolia Regional Health Center. No...
Local authorities discuss response to deadly Memphis shooting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Local law enforcement discuss a recent deadly shooting, and their plan of action. With the recent deadly rampage that took place close to home, Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says this situation would be handled similarly to Memphis, but on a smaller scale. “Combining resources...
‘No foul play’ in death of Goldie Ross-Donnell, Jackson police say
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has provided an update in the death of Goldie Ross-Donnell. According to police, autopsy results have been returned by the Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say that after reviewing the autopsy, they do not suspect any foul play in the death...
Classifieds & Yard Sales for the week of September 8, 2022
FOR SALE – Two commercial vehicles. 1986 Ford Econoline Van. Needs motor. $700 OBO. 1996 Izusu snub nose turbo diesel. 16 foot cargo box with lift. Needs a rear roll up door and rear tires. $3,500. Call 731-608-1180. FOR RENT. FOR RENT – Retail/Office space. $525/month. 865D Hwy 45...
Prentiss County deputy hopeful random acts of kindness will have domino effect
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County Sheriff’s Deputy has started a project that promotes random acts of kindness across the region. The movement is catching on like the “Domino Effect.”. Deputy Hunter Walton was inspired to encourage random acts of kindness throughout the area, by...
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/08/22 – 09/09/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/08/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/09/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Tennessee Appeals Court denies new trial for man serving life for Holly Bobo's murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee appeals court has denied another request for a new trial from one of the men convicted in the 2011 murder of Holly Bobo. Zach Adams was convicted in 2017 of kidnapping, raping, and murdering the nursing student in Decatur County, Tennessee. His defense raised...
Appeal denied for man convicted in Holly Bobo murder
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals has denied an appeal by a man convicted in the death of Holly Bobo to have his sentence overturned. Zachary Adams was convicted in 2017 for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape. He is currently serving life in...
Man shoots himself after high-speed chase in Lawrence County
Lawrence County deputies are still recovering mentally from a terrible ordeal they experienced Tuesday night.
Holly Bobo’s killer has request for new trial denied
One of the three men convicted of killing Holly Bobo in 2017 had his request for a new trial denied Friday.
