WCIA
Light up the night at Glo Bingo
Glo Bingo is not your grandmas bingo. Glo bingo is full of high energy, loud music, black lights, and dancing. Great fundraiser! Proceeds go to VFW National Home for Children/Illinois House in Michigan and VA Illiana Hospital in Danville. Glo-Bingo – Friday, September 16. $25 in advance. $30 at...
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
WAND TV
Missing emu returned to 4D Farms in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- 4D Farms in Danville says their last emu is safely home tonight. Owners say several of the animals escaped about eight weeks ago after trespassers broke a fence on the emu enclosure. Most have been returned safely, except one emu who was spotted across Danville, but couldn't...
Train hits truck in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A truck was hit by a train in Rantoul early Friday morning, according to Rantoul Police Department officials. Rantoul Police Department, Rantoul Fire Department, and AMT Ambulance service arrived at a railroad crossing at Liberty Avenue and Chandler Road around 9 a.m. to a train versus truck accident. Upon arrival, officers […]
STEP Recovery has a new location
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — STEP RECOVERY is at a new location. STEP RECOVERY is an organization that has the mission of helping substance abusers find freedom and a new way of life. The recovery center holds narcotics meetings every night. The center opened up six months ago. Founder of STEP recovery, Wendy Lambert, said they […]
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: September 9-11
Celebrate a new season, Krannert Center, 5:30 p.m., free. One of C-U's most cherished institutons is back this Friday. Krannert Center kicks off its new season with a party, with musical guests Mariachi Herencia De Mexico, Gracie and Rachel, Cotton Candy Theremin, and The Soul Rebels. The event is in the lobby, and totally free — unless you're getting some wine. That will cost you, unfortunately. (SW)
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
City of Champaign offering yard waste disposal
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced on Wednesday that it will be running its Yard Waste Collection program later this fall to offer a green alternative for yard waste disposal. The program will run from Oct. 10 through Dec. 9. Collection is available to all residential properties in the city limits at […]
Champaign intersection remains closed after water main break
6:00 A.M. Update – Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard/Stadium Drive remain closed this morning as crews continue to repair the water main. Traffic continues to be diverted around the area and barricades are up. The water main break has resulted in some customers in the area experiencing low pressure or no water. Illinois American Water […]
Meet the piebald squirrel running around the UI campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — You’ve heard of an albino squirrel, and now, there’s another kind of squirrel running around Champaign. Some students on the U of I campus recently spotted a piebald squirrel. It’s a healthy animal, it just has extra white spots and patches on its fur. Eric Schauber, the Illinois Natural History Survey […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Final Escaped Emu Found and Returned Safely
About four weeks ago, apparent vandalism allowed about a half-dozen emus to escape from their home property just north of Danville near East Winter Street. They weight about 150 pounds, and can run up to 50 miles per hour; so this has been a challenge. Finally, Friday morning, the last one was found right near Viscofan in Danville, around East Voorhees and Michigan; after first being reported near Voorhees and Griffin.
Senior couple shot in the middle of the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Two senior citizens are recovering after they were shot Thursday afternoon, and their neighbors have questions. The biggest one: how could something like this happen? It happened near Heritage Drive and Clayton Boulevard in Champaign. A car with shattered windows was on the scene, and police said they found evidence of […]
Central Illinois Proud
Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
Central Illinois athlete dedicates run to late Memphis teacher
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — The murder of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher is being felt hundreds of miles away in Central Illinois. Fletcher was killed while jogging, and now the crime is making others think of their safety. Theresa Heater, a member of the Second Wind Running Club in Champaign, said she’ll be dedicating her next […]
Central Illinois Proud
IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting
HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
Neighbors react after two hurt in shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that two people were hurt in a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on Heritage Drive. Officials confirmed that officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage and Clayton Boulevard at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday. They found two victims and had them taken to the hospital. Their injuries are […]
Police update: woman thought to be missing is safe
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for two weeks. Sierra Dittmar, 25, has not been seen by or been in contact with friends and family since Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Wednesday. Dittmar is White, has brown […]
newschannel20.com
Man wanted for delivery of meth
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCCU) — A man is wanted for delivery of methamphetamine. The Champaign Police Department is searching for Brian M. Merrick, 48. Merrick is described as 6 foot, has brown hair, and blue eyes, and weighs 165 pounds. The last known address of Merrick was #2 Meadows Drive,...
WAND TV
Decatur, Springfield receiving more than $20M in transit assistance
(WAND) - Decatur and Springfield transit systems are receiving more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of buses. is excited to see Decatur and Springfield transit systems receive more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase efficiency and gas emissions of their buses.
Herald & Review
ANNIVERSARY: Mr. and Mrs. James Chiligiris, 60th
DECATUR — James A. and Joan D. Chiligiris will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with a family trip to Boston and Cape Cod. James Chiligiris and Joan Jackson were married on Sept. 16, 1962 at the Greek Orthodox Church, in Decatur. James is the retired owner of the Lincoln Square Lounge and Other Side Restaurant here in Decatur and Joan is a homemaker.
