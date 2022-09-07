ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Pedestrian Safety Month

Hayward, California
 4 days ago

Media Point of Contact: Sgt. Tasha DeCosta (510)293-7169

Tuesday-Friday 9AM-7PM

Slow Down, Look Out for People Walking: September is Pedestrian Safety Month

Hayward, Calif. – September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and The Hayward Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking.

Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year – an 11.5% increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.

“People should not feel in danger walking,” Hayward Police, Sergeant, Tasha DeCosta said. “Drivers, please slow down and be aware of people who are walking. If we all look out for one another, we can all get where we need to go safely.”

To promote the safety of people walking, The Hayward Police Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on September 8th from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of pedestrians at risk. These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield, and running stop signs or signals.

The Hayward Police Department offers safe driving and walking tips, including staying off the phone when behind the wheel or walking:

Drivers

  • Do not speed, and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.
  • Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.
  • Never drive impaired.

Pedestrians

  • Be predictable. Use signalized crosswalks where drivers may anticipate foot traffic.
  • Watch for approaching vehicles and practice due care crossing the street. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.
  • Make it easier for drivers to see you at night – wear light colors, reflective material and use a flashlight.
  • Be careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night or on busier streets with higher speed limits.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hayward, CA
Cars
City
Hayward, CA
Hayward, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Highway Safety#Media Point Of Contact
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy