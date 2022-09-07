Media Point of Contact: Sgt. Tasha DeCosta (510)293-7169

Tuesday-Friday 9AM-7PM

Slow Down, Look Out for People Walking: September is Pedestrian Safety Month

Hayward, Calif. – September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and The Hayward Police Department will participate in activities throughout the month encouraging the safety of people walking.

Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), 7,485 people, or an average of 20 people every day, died after being struck by a vehicle last year – an 11.5% increase from 2020 and a 40-year high.

“People should not feel in danger walking,” Hayward Police, Sergeant, Tasha DeCosta said. “Drivers, please slow down and be aware of people who are walking. If we all look out for one another, we can all get where we need to go safely.”

To promote the safety of people walking, The Hayward Police Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on September 8th from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of pedestrians at risk. These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield, and running stop signs or signals.

The Hayward Police Department offers safe driving and walking tips, including staying off the phone when behind the wheel or walking:

Drivers

Do not speed, and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Never drive impaired.

Pedestrians

Be predictable. Use signalized crosswalks where drivers may anticipate foot traffic.

Watch for approaching vehicles and practice due care crossing the street. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

Make it easier for drivers to see you at night – wear light colors, reflective material and use a flashlight.

Be careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night or on busier streets with higher speed limits.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.