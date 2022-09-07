ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1

The Houston Texans’ new-look defense is set to have quite a challenge in Week 1, as it will face the Jonathan Taylor-led Indianapolis Colts rush offense. Taylor had his way against the Texans in the 2021 regular season, recording a combined 288 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in two such games played. Whether it […] The post Lovie Smith drops a major hint on Texans’ plans to slow down Colts RB Jonathan Taylor in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. Giants final injury report for Week 1

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants have released their final injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 1 matchup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of the release, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that corner Elijah Molden (groin), safety Lonnie Johnson (groin), offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (triceps) and linebacker Chance Campbell (knee) were all ruled out.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Texans Release Veteran Running Back Before Season-Opener

The Houston Texans are making just a few more adjustments to their roster ahead of their 2022 season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately for one running back, he won't be joining them for the game. On Friday, the Texans announced that they have released veteran running back Royce Freeman...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jets#Rams#Buccaneers#American Football#Bookies Com#The Arizona Cardinals#Sportico#Forbes
The Associated Press

Giants face royal challenge with Titans' Derrick Henry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New York Giants defensive coordinator Don Martindale has faced Derrick Henry enough to know exactly why the two-time NFL rushing champ is nicknamed the King. “They call Derrick Henry the King because he’s on the Iron Throne for all you ‘Game of Thrones’ fans,” Martindale said. “They just gave him a raise. I think he’s the highest-paid running back, and I still don’t think they gave him enough.” Worse for Martindale and the Giants, Henry comes into Sunday’s season opener with an extra pep in his step and something to prove. Henry missed Tennessee’s final nine games of last season with a broken right foot and still finished ninth in the NFL in rushing. Henry had surgery to fix the foot and returned for the playoffs with the Titans the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Yet Henry ran for only 62 yards in their divisional loss.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy