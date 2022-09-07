With New York Fashion Week in full swing, Telfar shut down traffic in the city with its major one-day Shopping Bag sale in Brooklyn. The brand announced last week that it would host a temporary pop-up featuring its iconic Shopping Bags instead of presenting a fashion show for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” the label wrote on Instagram.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO