Nashville, TN

wgnsradio.com

Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County

Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hillsboro, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Crime Stoppers Alert - Have you seen this subject?

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The MTSU Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying a person of interest in a burglary at the Stephen B. Smith Clubhouse at the MTSU Baseball Field. The burglary occurred on August 13, 2022, between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 1:50 a.m. This subject was last seen walking off campus towards Greenland Drive from Champion Way, according to MTSU officials.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: New Murfreesboro Police Body-Cam's Expect in November with New In-Car Cameras Over the Next 8-Months

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) WGNS has more news on the Murfreesboro Police Department adding body-cameras to their officers’ uniforms. Chief Michael Bowen stated…. 300 Body-cameras were approved by the city council on the first of September…. The new in-car cameras will be programed to work in coordination with the body-cam’s, which...
MURFREESBORO, TN
#Bank Robberies#Bank Robbery#Vandalism#Nashville Metro Police#Pinnacle Bank#Fifth Third Bank#Boost Mobile#Elliston Place#Newsradio Wgns
WSMV

3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
NASHVILLE, TN
