Man charged with shooting at car on I-40 in North Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot up a car as it drove on the interstate in North Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County
Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Clarksville Riverfest, gun found in his vehicle at event
Authorities say Dandre Collier, 31, had threatened a shooting at the event. A gun was found inside his vehicle during his arrest, along with other controlled substances.
WSMV
Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Crime Stoppers Alert - Have you seen this subject?
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The MTSU Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with identifying a person of interest in a burglary at the Stephen B. Smith Clubhouse at the MTSU Baseball Field. The burglary occurred on August 13, 2022, between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 1:50 a.m. This subject was last seen walking off campus towards Greenland Drive from Champion Way, according to MTSU officials.
22-year-old man arrested after multiple police chases in Middle Tennessee
A suspect was taken into custody Saturday afternoon after leading police on multiple pursuits this weekend.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: New Murfreesboro Police Body-Cam's Expect in November with New In-Car Cameras Over the Next 8-Months
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) WGNS has more news on the Murfreesboro Police Department adding body-cameras to their officers’ uniforms. Chief Michael Bowen stated…. 300 Body-cameras were approved by the city council on the first of September…. The new in-car cameras will be programed to work in coordination with the body-cam’s, which...
2 charged for deadly shooting outside taco shop in South Nashville
Two men are facing criminal homicide charges in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a taco restaurant in South Nashville.
14-year-old accused of shooting family member in Mt. Pleasant
A 14-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting his 48-year-old family member in Mt. Pleasant.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Serious Auto Accident on I-24 in Murfreesboro Area this past Sunday
Around 5 o’clock on Sunday evening (09/11/22), there was a serious auto accident on I-24, two miles from the Joe B. Jackson interchange. As a result of the wreck, a 23-year-old woman had to be flown by LifeFlight Helicopter to a hospital in Nashville. Desiree McDaniel of Murfreesboro was...
WSMV
3 critically injured, 1 in custody after exchange of gunfire near Nashville taco shop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition, and one person was taken into custody after an exchange of gunfire in South Nashville. Metro Police told WSMV4 that two cars exchanged gunfire near Oscar’s Taco Shop in the 500 block of Fessler’s Lane. After the exchange was over, one of the cars fled the scene. Officers took one person into custody; however, it is unclear if the suspect was in one of the cars.
Nashville police looking for man in wig after robbing Bellevue bank
Nashville police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Bellevue, where he allegedly wore a red hat and a black wig.
Felony Lane Gang back in Middle Tennessee, says Murfreesboro police
Notorious crime group, Felony Lane Gang, looks for crimes of opportunity and have specific areas they target, according to investigators.
Body discovered in car in South Nashville
A body was found in a car early Friday morning in South Nashville.
Authorities searching for Nashville arson suspect caught on video
Authorities are searching for the suspect in an arson investigation from last week.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Warns of More Phone Scams Using Deputies Names
(Rutherford County, TN) Criminals are falsely using Sheriff’s deputies’ names to terrify victims and convince the victims to send them money. A 35-year-old Rutherford County woman said she received a call this week from someone using the name of Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Goodwin. The caller posing as...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Man Wanted by Metro Nashville Police on 4-Outstanding Warrants
A Murfreesboro man has been added to the Metro East Precinct Most Wanted list. Andrew G. Berry, who last lived in the area of St. Andrews Drive near Scales Elementary School, is wanted for burglary and theft. The 30-year-old man was evidently added to the most wanted list earlier this year in July.
Anonymous donor offers $10,000 reward in 2020 Nashville murder case
A 2020 murder investigation could be getting new life thanks to a $10,000 reward from an anonymous donor. Benjamin Lane was shot at his townhouse on Colbert Way in East Nashville on August 11, 2020.
Tennessee Mother Shot To Death In Apartment Days Before Her 29th Birthday
Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department found Trashai Siske dead in her apartment following requests to perform a welfare check. A young woman was shot dead in her Tennessee home just days before what would have been her 29th birthday. Trashai Siske was found dead on Sept. 1 inside...
Hendersonville man arrested for allegedly stalking child at bus stop
A Hendersonville man faces stalking charges after police say he attempted to interact with a juvenile multiple times at a bus stop.
