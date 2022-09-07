ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Man United's streak snapped at Old Trafford; Arsenal's Marquinhos delivers on debut

The first day of Europa League play brought quite a few goals and three red cards as tensions were high. The early games saw Arsenal win with ease over FC Zurich as Marquinhos scored and assisted a goal in his debut for the club. Jose Mourinho wasn't so lucky as Ludogorets broke an 18-game losing streak in Europa League play with a 2-1 victory over Roma. An 88th-minute winner from Nonato was what sent the Bulgarian club ahead as Roma have now lost two consecutive matches.
ESPN

Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play

Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
BBC

Bayern Munich 2-2 Stuttgart: Serhou Guirassy salvages late point

Serhou Guirassy earned a point for Stuttgart with an added-time penalty as Bayern Munich drew their third consecutive Bundesliga game. Guirassy found the top corner in the 92nd minute as Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remained rooted to the spot. Seventeen-year-old Mathys Tel opened the scoring to become Bayern's youngest Bundesliga...
SB Nation

Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed

The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
SB Nation

Chelsea v Liverpool: Next Weekend’s Fixture “In Doubt”

While all of this weekend’s games have been called off in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, there are concerns around the feasibility of next weekend’s games as well. Ben Rumsby, a football reporter for The Telegraph, has noted these concerns, though no official decision...
FOX Sports

Verstappen among drivers given grid penalties for Italian GP

MILAN (AP) — Max Verstappen's five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday will hamper his chances of taking a first ever Formula One podium at Monza. Verstappen, who has never finished higher than fifth at the circuit dubbed ‘The Temple of Speed,’ was handed the penalty on Friday for exceeding his allocation of internal combustion engines.
