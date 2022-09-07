Read full article on original website
Related
Amid Heat On Workplace Safety Issues, Amazon Loses Workplace Safety Head
Amazon.com Inc's AMZN top executive supervising workplace health and safety is leaving in October, CNBC reports citing an internal memo. Heather MacDougall, who joined Amazon in 2019 from the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, will depart effective October 7 to pursue other opportunities outside Amazon. Becky Gansert, VP of...
Goldman Sachs investment bankers brace for heavy cuts as the firm gets set to wield the axe through its competitive assessment initiative.
The Wall Street firm's investment-banking unit could see big job cuts as dealmaking has slumped. Goldman could shed "several hundred roles" this month.
Comments / 0