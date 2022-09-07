ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Amid Heat On Workplace Safety Issues, Amazon Loses Workplace Safety Head

Amazon.com Inc's AMZN top executive supervising workplace health and safety is leaving in October, CNBC reports citing an internal memo. Heather MacDougall, who joined Amazon in 2019 from the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, will depart effective October 7 to pursue other opportunities outside Amazon. Becky Gansert, VP of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy