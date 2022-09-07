Read full article on original website
UK pay growth lags behind inflation as cost of living crisis bites
Pay growth failed to keep pace with rising prices in July despite a jump in average wages, according to official data that showed the cost of living crisis continued to affect millions of households throughout the summer. Average pay including bonuses rose by 5.5% in the three months to July...
Unemployment rate falls to 3.6% in three months to July amid cost of living crisis
The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 71,000 between July and August to 29.7 million.According to the ONS figures, unemployment is now at the lowest rate since May to July 1974.However, UK workers saw their pay fall behind sky-high inflation despite another steep hike in earnings as the cost-of-living crisis hit hard the figures have shown.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 5.2 per cent over the three months to July but,with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account, real pay tumbled by 3.9 per cent year-on-year, according to the...
Russia's budget surplus tanked in August amid sanctions and slowing natural-gas supplies to Europe
Russia's budget surplus fell to 137 billion rubles in the first eight months of 2022, per Bloomberg. In the first seven months of the year, Russia's budget surplus was 481 billion rubles. The country's budget revenue growth has slowed, while spending has stayed strong. Russia's budget surplus likely fell sharply...
Queen death – latest: King Charles to visit Northern Ireland as mourners queue overnight to see coffin
King Charles III is to visit Northern Ireland today for the first time as the new monarch. His Majesty will leave Scotland with the Queen Cosort and travel to Belfast before returning to London in the evening. The King and Queen Consort will attend a reception at Hillsborough Castle, and a service of reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.Meanwhile, mourners have queued hours through the night to pay respects to the Queen’s coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.Tens of thousands lined the streets as they waited to see the late Queen, with people still standing in...
U.K.・
What’s behind the mystery of thousands of excess deaths this summer?
Over the past couple of months, deaths in England and Wales have been higher than would be expected for a typical summer. In July and August, there were several weeks with deaths 10% to 13% above the five-year average, meaning that in England about 900 extra people a week were dying compared with the past few years.
Tiger Pictures Entertainment Scores Worldwide Distribution Rights for Chinese Hit ‘Moon Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Beijing-based Tiger Pictures Entertainment has acquired worldwide distribution rights outside of mainland China for hit sci-fi comedy film “Moon Man.“ The film, which has collected some $430 million at the Chinese box office to date, tells the story of “the last human in the universe” as an astronaut finds himself stranded on the moon after an asteroid wipes out life on earth. It is directed by Zhang Chiyu, who previously directed 2017 sports comedy hit “Never Say Die.” It was produced by Mahua FunAge, a consistently successful comedy production firm. FunAge’s “Goodbye Mr. Loser” and “Never Say Die” starred Shen Teng...
NIO, Lucid Group And Other Big Gainers From Monday
U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging more than 200 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares climbed 65% to close at $38.11 on Monday after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65.
Ukraine war – live: Putin’s withdrawal from Kharkiv could mark turning point in invasion, says US
Ukraine’s rapid counteroffensive, which has seen it regain large swathes of land and send Russia into a panicky retreat, could mark a turning point in the war unfolding in Europe, US and western officials have claimed.Volodymyr Zelensky announced late on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have liberated more than 6,000 square kilometres of Ukraine’s territory — in just the 12 days of September — in eastern and southern parts of the country where previously Russia had its biggest successes.The Ukrainian president asked for more weapons to fight back against Russia, saying: “Why is the biggest source of terror in the...
