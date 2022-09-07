ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Unemployment rate falls to 3.6% in three months to July amid cost of living crisis

The number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 71,000 between July and August to 29.7 million.According to the ONS figures, unemployment is now at the lowest rate since May to July 1974.However, UK workers saw their pay fall behind sky-high inflation despite another steep hike in earnings as the cost-of-living crisis hit hard the figures have shown.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said regular pay, excluding bonuses, grew by 5.2 per cent over the three months to July but,with Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation taken into account, real pay tumbled by 3.9 per cent year-on-year, according to the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Queen death – latest: King Charles to visit Northern Ireland as mourners queue overnight to see coffin

King Charles III is to visit Northern Ireland today for the first time as the new monarch. His Majesty will leave Scotland with the Queen Cosort and travel to Belfast before returning to London in the evening. The King and Queen Consort will attend a reception at Hillsborough Castle, and a service of reflection at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.Meanwhile, mourners have queued hours through the night to pay respects to the Queen’s coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.Tens of thousands lined the streets as they waited to see the late Queen, with people still standing in...
U.K.
Variety

Tiger Pictures Entertainment Scores Worldwide Distribution Rights for Chinese Hit ‘Moon Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Beijing-based Tiger Pictures Entertainment has acquired worldwide distribution rights outside of mainland China for hit sci-fi comedy film “Moon Man.“ The film, which has collected some $430 million at the Chinese box office to date, tells the story of “the last human in the universe” as an astronaut finds himself stranded on the moon after an asteroid wipes out life on earth. It is directed by Zhang Chiyu, who previously directed 2017 sports comedy hit “Never Say Die.” It was produced by Mahua FunAge, a consistently successful comedy production firm. FunAge’s “Goodbye Mr. Loser” and “Never Say Die” starred Shen Teng...
MOVIES
Benzinga

NIO, Lucid Group And Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging more than 200 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares climbed 65% to close at $38.11 on Monday after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65.
STOCKS
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Putin’s withdrawal from Kharkiv could mark turning point in invasion, says US

Ukraine’s rapid counteroffensive, which has seen it regain large swathes of land and send Russia into a panicky retreat, could mark a turning point in the war unfolding in Europe, US and western officials have claimed.Volodymyr Zelensky announced late on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have liberated more than 6,000 square kilometres of Ukraine’s territory — in just the 12 days of September — in eastern and southern parts of the country where previously Russia had its biggest successes.The Ukrainian president asked for more weapons to fight back against Russia, saying: “Why is the biggest source of terror in the...
MILITARY

