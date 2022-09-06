ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with 1-0 with over Cologne as Bayern Munich drop points at home in to Stuttgart to leave them two points behind new league leaders

Union Berlin moved to the top of the Bundesliga standings for the first time in the German club’s history after they came away from Cologne with a 1-0 win on Sunday thanks to an own goal early in the game. In a whirlwind opening to the match, Union were...
