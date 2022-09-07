ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 1

Related
Register Citizen

The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’

NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NORWALK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pair of Juveniles Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash

Four people, two of them juveniles, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire at home in Manchester temporarily displaces family

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a fire at a, two and a half story, two family home on School Street. The call came in around 6pm tonight. Upon arrival the two-family residence had heavy smoke showing from the second floor, according to Fire Chief Daniel A. French.
MANCHESTER, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, CT
Pets & Animals
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
Bridgeport, CT
Lifestyle
CBS New York

See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.It happened last weekend in Hartford.Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
BRISTOL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Cat#Crestview Apartments
WTNH

Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Cat left abandoned outside Plainville animal hospital

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A black cat was left outside an animal hospital in Plainville, the police department said. According to a post shared by the Plainville Police Department on Facebook, a black cat was left in a carrier outside of Ragged Mountain Animal Hospital on Friday. The carrier reads the name “Gowdy.” Anyone who […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Tree Falls on Man in Litchfield: Officials

Police are investigating after a tree fell on a man in Litchfield Friday evening. Officials said they were called to the 400 block of Goshen Road for a report of a tree that fell on a man. The man was pulled out from under the tree, police said. He has...
LITCHFIELD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century

The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
TRUMBULL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
i95 ROCK

New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects

New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Second Suspect Charged For Shooting Death Of Man In Bridgeport, Police Say

Police have arrested a Fairfield County man in connection with the alleged killing of a Connecticut man who was gunned down during a robbery of $130 and cellphones. James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in connection with the Saturday, Aug. 13 murder of New Haven County resident Troy Walker, age 21, of Ansonia, on Knowlton Street.
Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen for third time in a week

PLAINVILLE – A local teen has gone missing for the third time in a week. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Shanaya Gonzalez, 17, saying she went missing earlier in the day. This is the third time Gonzalez has been reported missing since last Saturday. Gonzalez...
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy