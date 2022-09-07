Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
Bridgeport business owner promotes ‘Move Over Law’ in memory of friend killed by drunk driver
A Bridgeport business owner is promoting a driving safety law in memory a friend who was killed by a drunk driver. Louis Mason of Midtown Autobody was among hundreds of people taking part in a tow-truck parade and safety event at Xfinity Theater in Hartford Saturday. “Move Over Connecticut” aimed...
Register Citizen
The Sleeping Potato opens at SoNo Collection in Norwalk: ‘People will trust us’
NORWALK — During his career, Har’rell Chisolm has worked as a Metro-North Railroad conductor, started an entertainment and business services company, become a paralegal and published a book. With his latest venture, the Bronx, N.Y. native has further diversified his professional portfolio by opening a dining establishment in one of the newest malls in the country.
NBC Connecticut
Pair of Juveniles Seriously Injured in Bridgeport Crash
Four people, two of them juveniles, had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in Bridgeport. It all unfolded around 1:30 in the afternoon along the 900 block of Briarwood Avenue and involved a total of two vehicles, a 2013 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Taurus.
Eyewitness News
Fire at home in Manchester temporarily displaces family
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester Fire-Rescue-EMS responded to a fire at a, two and a half story, two family home on School Street. The call came in around 6pm tonight. Upon arrival the two-family residence had heavy smoke showing from the second floor, according to Fire Chief Daniel A. French.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Hazmat team called to Bridgeport office building after person suspected of leaving substance
A hazmat crew was called to a Bridgeport office building Thursday after a dark-colored substance was discovered inside. Bridgeport police, fire, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Fairfield County Hazmat were all dispatched to the building just after 2 p.m. Police say they received a 911 call...
EXCLUSIVE: Middletown homeowner stops thief from stealing car
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown homeowner is sounding the alarm after he said someone got into his car and tried to steal the vehicle. The moments were caught on the car’s dash camera and shared with FOX61. In the dashcam video, you can hear what sounds like the...
See it: Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in Conn.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut.It happened last weekend in Hartford.Video shows the large black bear making a beeline for a picnic table filled with food and devouring some cupcakes.Alert parents were able to get all the kids safely inside, where they waited for the bear to leave.
Eyewitness News
Suspect breaks into Bristol girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Bristol Police are looking for information after a suspect broke into a girl’s room early Saturday morning. Police were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 in the morning. Officials say an unknown person wearing a mask gained access to the home and entered a girl’s bedroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol police look to identify person who entered girl’s bedroom
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Bristol police are looking to identify a person who gained access to a house and entered a girl’s bedroom early Friday morning. The Bristol Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. and determined that an unknown suspect entered the room of a juvenile girl. When […]
Cat left abandoned outside Plainville animal hospital
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A black cat was left outside an animal hospital in Plainville, the police department said. According to a post shared by the Plainville Police Department on Facebook, a black cat was left in a carrier outside of Ragged Mountain Animal Hospital on Friday. The carrier reads the name “Gowdy.” Anyone who […]
NBC Connecticut
Tree Falls on Man in Litchfield: Officials
Police are investigating after a tree fell on a man in Litchfield Friday evening. Officials said they were called to the 400 block of Goshen Road for a report of a tree that fell on a man. The man was pulled out from under the tree, police said. He has...
connecticuthistory.org
Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century
The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Husband of caregiver gets 7 years for helping her beat, burn Trumbull man to death
BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said held his wife’s disabled uncle so she could beat the victim with his own cane and then helped prop the now dead man up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.
New Milford Police Searching for Pair of Road Suspects
New Milford Police are seeking help from the public to identify two men they say were involved in a road rage incident. According to a posting on the New Milford Police Department Facebook page, the incident took place on Friday (9/2/22) between 3:45 and 4:03 pm. Authorities say the road rage participants were both white males, each driving a black car.
Student Assaulted, Property Stolen At Bus Stop In Wethersfield
An investigation is underway after a student was assaulted at a bus stop in Connecticut. Authorities in Hartford County received a report that a boy was assaulted at a bus stop on Maple Street in Wethersfield at about 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, the Wethersfield Police Department reported. Police...
Second Suspect Charged For Shooting Death Of Man In Bridgeport, Police Say
Police have arrested a Fairfield County man in connection with the alleged killing of a Connecticut man who was gunned down during a robbery of $130 and cellphones. James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in connection with the Saturday, Aug. 13 murder of New Haven County resident Troy Walker, age 21, of Ansonia, on Knowlton Street.
Car crashes into home in Norwalk
Norwalk police are investigating whether Tuesday's wet weather played a role in an accident that sent a car into a house.
Bristol Press
Silver Alert issued for Plainville teen for third time in a week
PLAINVILLE – A local teen has gone missing for the third time in a week. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Shanaya Gonzalez, 17, saying she went missing earlier in the day. This is the third time Gonzalez has been reported missing since last Saturday. Gonzalez...
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
Woman Nabbed For Alleged Role In Theft Of McLaren Sports Car From New Canaan Home Garage
A woman is facing charges for her alleged role in stealing a sports car valued at over $200,000 from a Connecticut home. In Fairfield County, New Canaan Police were called just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with reports that a 2020 McLaren GT sports car had been stolen from inside the garage of a home located in the northwest section of New Canaan.
Comments / 1