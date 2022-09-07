ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A person was shot twice and a child was hit with broken glass during a shooting in Country Club Hills Sunday evening, police said. St. Louis County Police said a car was at a traffic light at Lucas and Hunt and West Florissant Road around 6:20 when somebody pulled up next to them and opened fire. An adult was hit twice and taken to the hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries. A child in the victim’s car was hit by broken glass and had minor injuries because of it, police said. The age of the child was not released.

