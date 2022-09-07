ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair, MO

KYTV

Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Saturday Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old female juvenile is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident Saturday morning at almost noon in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving a pick up north on Mitchell Road, west of Mitchell Cemetery Road, when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The pick up ran off the right side of the road and rolled over. The girl was flown to St. Louis Children's Hospital. She was wearing her seat belt during the accident.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Adult shot, child hit with broken glass in Country Club Hills shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A person was shot twice and a child was hit with broken glass during a shooting in Country Club Hills Sunday evening, police said. St. Louis County Police said a car was at a traffic light at Lucas and Hunt and West Florissant Road around 6:20 when somebody pulled up next to them and opened fire. An adult was hit twice and taken to the hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries. A child in the victim’s car was hit by broken glass and had minor injuries because of it, police said. The age of the child was not released.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

68-year-old man missing from St. Louis County nursing home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Will Johnson went missing at 7 a.m. Sunday when he walked away from his nursing home, located at 2600 Dunn Road, on foot, according to an endangered person advisory from the St. Louis County Police Department.
houstonherald.com

Man faces three charges after arrest in county, state patrol says

One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Evan D. Parsons, 29, Salem, was charged with DWI – misdemeanor, driving while suspended – first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Texas County.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Montgomery County man, woman arrested after drug bust in Bellflower

A Montgomery County man and woman face drug charges after deputies search a home in Bellflower. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of South Walnut last Wednesday. They found methamphetamine, several marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia. Franklin Lucas, 41, of Bellflower...
BELLFLOWER, MO
FOX2Now

First responders rescue dog stuck in pipe in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. – The O’Fallon Fire Protection District saved a dog stuck in a pipe earlier this month. First responders were called to the 2100 block of Meadow Pointe Drive for an unknown EMS call on Saturday, September 3. When they arrived they found a dog stuck in a pipe in the ground.
O'FALLON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Imo’s meat delivery van stolen outside Arnold restaurant

A refrigerated van was stolen while it was parked outside the Local House Restaurant and Bar in Arnold while a delivery was being made. The white 2013 Ford Econoline, which belongs to the Imo’s Meat Co., was recovered in St. Louis, but $600 worth of meat that was in the van was missing, Arnold Police reported.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-44 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in St. Louis. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of I-44 and Walnut Street near the Gateway Arch grounds, according to St. Louis Metro police. Three vehicles were involved in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

