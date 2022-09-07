Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Sheriff: Man found inside burned St. Clair home had died by suicide
A man found dead after a fire Tuesday in a home near St. Clair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The body of Shawn A. Fry, 43, who lived in the home in the 700 block of White Road, was found after the fire was extinguished, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
abc17news.com
Phelps County man flown to University Hospital after crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Phelps County man was flown to University Hospital early Sunday morning following a crash in Miller County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Missouri Route 87 at Boulder Rd. in Miller County. Troopers say, 58-year-old Joseph Luskey was traveling northbound...
KYTV
Detectives identify body found underneath boat dock at Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators identified the body of a man found underneath a dock at Lake of the Ozarks. Police found the body of Christopher Don Williams, of Osage Beach, Mo., on September 8 at a boat dock off Osage Beach Parkway. The family reported Williams missing on August 17 after he walked away from a job site.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Saturday Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old female juvenile is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a one vehicle accident Saturday morning at almost noon in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving a pick up north on Mitchell Road, west of Mitchell Cemetery Road, when she failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The pick up ran off the right side of the road and rolled over. The girl was flown to St. Louis Children's Hospital. She was wearing her seat belt during the accident.
Deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday in St. Charles, Franklin counties
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly motorcycle crashes Saturday, one in St. Charles County and one in Franklin County.
KMOV
Adult shot, child hit with broken glass in Country Club Hills shooting
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A person was shot twice and a child was hit with broken glass during a shooting in Country Club Hills Sunday evening, police said. St. Louis County Police said a car was at a traffic light at Lucas and Hunt and West Florissant Road around 6:20 when somebody pulled up next to them and opened fire. An adult was hit twice and taken to the hospital but did not have life-threatening injuries. A child in the victim’s car was hit by broken glass and had minor injuries because of it, police said. The age of the child was not released.
Police: ‘Most wanted’ suspect arrested at riverfront homeless encampment
ST. LOUIS – A 42-year-old St. Louis man wanted for two separate incidents of domestic violence against a former girlfriend was arrested last week at a homeless encampment near the Mississippi Riverfront. According to probable cause statements obtained from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the first incident occurred...
68-year-old man missing from St. Louis County nursing home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Will Johnson went missing at 7 a.m. Sunday when he walked away from his nursing home, located at 2600 Dunn Road, on foot, according to an endangered person advisory from the St. Louis County Police Department.
houstonherald.com
Man faces three charges after arrest in county, state patrol says
One person was arrested Saturday night in Texas County on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Evan D. Parsons, 29, Salem, was charged with DWI – misdemeanor, driving while suspended – first offense and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to the Texas County.
KSDK
Man shot by St. Louis police officer on N. Florissant Ave. Sunday night
The man was reportedly seen with a gun and was then chased by St. Louis police. He was shot by an officer when he dropped the gun and tried to pick it back up again.
kjluradio.com
Montgomery County man, woman arrested after drug bust in Bellflower
A Montgomery County man and woman face drug charges after deputies search a home in Bellflower. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of South Walnut last Wednesday. They found methamphetamine, several marijuana plants, and drug paraphernalia. Franklin Lucas, 41, of Bellflower...
1 dead after motorcycle crash in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A motorcycle crash left one person dead early Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70, near mile marker 204.4. According to the crash report, the driver of a 2013...
One dead after house fire in Franklin County, investigation underway
ST CLAIR, Mo. — One person was found dead after a house fire in Franklin County on Tuesday and an investigation is underway. Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a press release on their Facebook page regarding the incident. The post states they responded to a call at 8:00 a.m....
Teen shot inside vehicle while looking for gas in St. Louis
A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Saturday, September 10th
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Saturday in Grundy County. 37-year Brooke Ashford was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center and later released.
Person dead after shooting in Granite City Thursday
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — An investigation is underway after Granite City police responded to an incident, resulting in one dead Thursday. The Granite City Police Department responded at about 12:50 p.m. to the 2700 Block of East 25th Street for a call of a gunshot fired in that area.
First responders rescue dog stuck in pipe in O’Fallon, Mo.
O’FALLON, Mo. – The O’Fallon Fire Protection District saved a dog stuck in a pipe earlier this month. First responders were called to the 2100 block of Meadow Pointe Drive for an unknown EMS call on Saturday, September 3. When they arrived they found a dog stuck in a pipe in the ground.
mymoinfo.com
Teenager Injured After Crashing Vehicle in Dent County Attempting to Avoid Deer
(Salem) A teenager from Salem was injured in a one vehicle accident Friday morning in Dent County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 19, a half mile south of Salem when 18-year-old Brooke Scott swerved her Chevy Traverse to miss a deer but ran off the road and struck an embankment.
myleaderpaper.com
Imo’s meat delivery van stolen outside Arnold restaurant
A refrigerated van was stolen while it was parked outside the Local House Restaurant and Bar in Arnold while a delivery was being made. The white 2013 Ford Econoline, which belongs to the Imo’s Meat Co., was recovered in St. Louis, but $600 worth of meat that was in the van was missing, Arnold Police reported.
1 dead in wrong-way crash on I-44 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating a fatal crash Sunday morning in St. Louis. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of I-44 and Walnut Street near the Gateway Arch grounds, according to St. Louis Metro police. Three vehicles were involved in the...
