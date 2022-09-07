ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Carmel car service blasted over ‘disgusting’ 9/11 advert featuring Twin Towers to promote coupon offer

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1Ffk_0hlqpRMd00

A LIMO hire service in New York has been blasted for using September 11th imagery to promote a discount coupon.

Carmel Car and Limousine Service sent out an email to advertise a 9/11 anniversary promotion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYpl1_0hlqpRMd00
Carmel’s controversial 9/11 promotional advertisement Credit: Carmel

But the post was slammed online by users who accused the transport company of trying to profit off a national tragedy.

Journalist Anthony DiLorenzo tweeted out the advert, suggesting it was a "cheap marketing ploy".

One Twitter user branded the stunt as “disgusting”, while another added: “Gross and that Day should NEVER be used in ANY marking or advertisement campaign of ANY kind.”

It is not the first time that the company has courted controversy with 9/11 adverts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4aLi_0hlqpRMd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CI2b3_0hlqpRMd00

Washington Post Correspondent Philip Bump tweeted another September 11 promo from an email list in 2018.

Carmel’s latest promo reads: “NEVER FORGET. 9/11/2001.

“Carmel’s great service is there for you in over 300 cities around the world. Let Carmel handle all your transportation needs!”

The advertisement’s coupon offers customers a $5 discount.

Carmel’s 9/11 promotion is just its latest advertisement with controversial content.

One Carmel commercial from 2019 shows a customer being driven through a women’s rally for equal pay.

The customer riding in the car’s rear sarcastically says: “You know what, don’t honk, I’m a white cisgender male; I don’t want to trigger them with my presence, so just drive through."

The US Sun reached out to Carmel Car and Limousine Service for a comment on their 9/11 advertisement.

Carmel’s CEO, Avik Kabessa, said: “It [the promotion] did not come from a place of taking advantage and we understand those who may see it as inappropriate.

“We will take it [the advertisement] under advisement. Carmel cares a lot about New York and wants people to know that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfDHu_0hlqpRMd00
Car service employee opening door for customer

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Lessons from the Jackson, Miss., water crisis are being learned in Toledo area

The high-profile water crisis in Jackson, Miss., has reminded Toledo-area policymakers what happened here when an algal toxin from western Lake Erie made local tap water undrinkable the first weekend of August, 2014. But it also has shown them why they must heed the advice of water engineers in general, and it underscored the need for improvements to the region’s water-distribution system on a continuous basis. That includes the repair or replacement of a crucial 78-inch waterline that is going to cost the fledgling Toledo Regional Water Commission millions of dollars, its first major project since becoming a regional water board in 2019. The Jackson water crisis and the one that Toledo encountered in 2014, followed by other high-profile events in cities such as Flint and Battle Creek, Mich., differ in terms of physical issues.
TOLEDO, OH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
729K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy