Carmel car service blasted over ‘disgusting’ 9/11 advert featuring Twin Towers to promote coupon offer

A LIMO hire service in New York has been blasted for using September 11th imagery to promote a discount coupon.

Carmel Car and Limousine Service sent out an email to advertise a 9/11 anniversary promotion.

Carmel’s controversial 9/11 promotional advertisement Credit: Carmel

But the post was slammed online by users who accused the transport company of trying to profit off a national tragedy.

Journalist Anthony DiLorenzo tweeted out the advert, suggesting it was a "cheap marketing ploy".

One Twitter user branded the stunt as “disgusting”, while another added: “Gross and that Day should NEVER be used in ANY marking or advertisement campaign of ANY kind.”

It is not the first time that the company has courted controversy with 9/11 adverts.

Washington Post Correspondent Philip Bump tweeted another September 11 promo from an email list in 2018.

Carmel’s latest promo reads: “NEVER FORGET. 9/11/2001.

“Carmel’s great service is there for you in over 300 cities around the world. Let Carmel handle all your transportation needs!”

The advertisement’s coupon offers customers a $5 discount.

Carmel’s 9/11 promotion is just its latest advertisement with controversial content.

One Carmel commercial from 2019 shows a customer being driven through a women’s rally for equal pay.

The customer riding in the car’s rear sarcastically says: “You know what, don’t honk, I’m a white cisgender male; I don’t want to trigger them with my presence, so just drive through."

The US Sun reached out to Carmel Car and Limousine Service for a comment on their 9/11 advertisement.

Carmel’s CEO, Avik Kabessa, said: “It [the promotion] did not come from a place of taking advantage and we understand those who may see it as inappropriate.

“We will take it [the advertisement] under advisement. Carmel cares a lot about New York and wants people to know that.”