Business

Elon Musk’s private texts reveal Tesla CEO pulled back from Twitter deal after World War 3 fears as legal battle rages

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PgpSe_0hlqpLJV00

ELON Musk's private texts reveal the tech tycoon got cold feet and wanted to "slow down" his Twitter deal after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked World War III fears.

The confidential messages between Musk and his banker came to light during a hearing on Tuesday as the Tesla CEO attempted to push back the trial dates start.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x13ow_0hlqpLJV00
Elon Musk's text exchange with his banker revealed the tech tycoon wanted to 'slow down' his Twitter deal amid World War III fears Credit: AP

The texts were exchanged between Musk and a banker at Morgan Stanley, who is financing part of the Space X founder's deal, on May 8 - a day before Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech for the 77th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

"Let's slow down just a few days," Twitter's lawyer said, reading Musk's texts during the hearing.

"Putin's speech tomorrow is really important. It won't make sense to buy Twitter if we're heading into World War 3."

Musk's attorney Alex Spiro blasted the description of the texts in court, calling it "utter nonsense," and asked to reveal the full-text chain exchange.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWxch_0hlqpLJV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mix0Z_0hlqpLJV00

The entire exchange is expected to be filed on the court docket next week.

In April, Musk and Twitter agreed to a deal for the tech mogul to buy the social media platform for a staggering $44billion.

However, the Tesla CEO has since pulled out of the agreement, claiming Twitter failed to properly disclose how many users of the platform are bots are misleading.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.

