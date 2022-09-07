Read full article on original website
Inc.com
Solving the "Purpose Gap" between Executives and Workers
The Purpose Power Index is a first-of-its-kind research study to empirically rank companies based on public perception of their brand purpose. This year's study, "The 2022 Purpose Power Index," builds on the research conducted in the 2019 and 2021 studies, examining a range of brands, both big and small, from a range of categories.
UK pay growth lags behind inflation as cost of living crisis bites
Pay growth failed to keep pace with rising prices in July despite a jump in average wages, according to official data that showed the cost of living crisis continued to affect millions of households throughout the summer. Average pay including bonuses rose by 5.5% in the three months to July...
NIO, Lucid Group And Other Big Gainers From Monday
U.S. stocks closed higher with the Dow Jones surging more than 200 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares climbed 65% to close at $38.11 on Monday after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65.
Inc.com
5 Keys to Thriving in Today's Information Overload Environment
Every business leader I know is overloaded with data these days, with a wealth of new business tools, social media channels, and countless emails and text messages. Yet, ironically, they still feel they are always behind in recognizing the impact and need for change. As a consultant, I often get asked for help in mining all this data and using it for long-term success in their business.
Inc.com
The Key to Leading Your Teams Effectively in Crisis is to Step Outside the Leadership Drama Triangle
Times have never been so difficult for leaders. Leaders are doomed to successfully deal with several challenges at the same time. The pandemic, climate change, raising interest rates, high inflation, difficult labor markets, the war in Ukraine, and corresponding supply chain disruptions are tough external challenges leaders are facing. The key to leading teams effectively through this crisis is to step outside the leadership drama triangle.
Inc.com
Adding One Sentence to Every Email Can Free Up Hours, Says Wharton Psychologist Adam Grant
What's the biggest time suck in your workday? If you answered email, research shows you're right. Professionals spend an average 28 percent of every workday on email. That's two hours and 36 minutes. We can collectively cut that time way down by adding one simple sentence to the end of...
