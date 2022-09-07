ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

PICTURED: Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes vacationing with a beer on a boat in France two weeks after staging fake arrest live on podcast

By Sophie Mann For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes has popped up in the south of France two weeks after faking his own arrest live on a podcast.

The Canadian writer was seen shirtless and wearing floral swimming shorts while holding a bottle of beer on a boat just off the coast on Monday.

The 52-year-old had over the weekend reportedly been spotted at a train station in Marseille on vacation.

It comes two weeks after a bizarre clip showed him pretending to be arrested by cops at his recording studio in the Bronx, New York.

He argued with the supposed officers that he was live on air before walking away and leaving Get Off My Lawn viewers with an empty chair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EYtM_0hlql4gD00
Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes reemerges in what is possibly the French Riviera after allegedly faking his own arrest on air
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDVNU_0hlql4gD00
McInnes pictured allegedly faking an interaction with law enforcement during a live taping of his podcast

Proud Boys: 'Western chauvinists' who deny links to the far right

Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes started the all-male Proud Boys in 2016. McInnes and the Proud Boys have described the group as a politically incorrect men's club for 'Western chauvinists' and deny affiliations with far-right extremist groups that overtly espouse racist and anti-Semitic views.

The Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center designated the Proud Boys as a hate group, saying that its members often spread 'outright bigotry' and 'anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric' over the internet, and have posted social media pictures of themselves with prominent Holocaust deniers, white nationalists and 'known neo-Nazis.'

Current national leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, marched in the infamous Charlottesville Unite the Right rally in 2017. Proud Boys have been involved in a series of high-profile violent clashes at political events.

In New York City in October 2018, police arrested several Proud Boys members who brawled with anti-fascist protesters following a speech by McInnes at a Manhattan Republican club. Proud Boys members also have frequently clashed with counterprotesters at rallies in California and Oregon.

Most recently, the group took part in the siege on the Capitol on January 6, where some members were seen breaking into the building. In February, they were designated a terrorist group by Canada.

The new picture, shared on Monday, shows McInnes unwinding on the boat which is believed to be somewhere off the south of France.

He was said to be vacationing there with his family after taking two weeks off social media following the fake arrest.

A source told LA Magazine: 'I'm currently on vacation in Marseille in the south of France and just stood in line behind Gavin McInnes and his wife and kids for a taxi.

'He didn't say much and initially I brushed it off but then I knew it was him when I saw his wife Emily Jendrisak. I was directly behind him at Marseille Saint-Charles.'

It is the first sighting of him since the bizarre podcast where he made out like he was being nicked by cops live on air.

In the clip, which was roundly mocked, he could be heard saying: 'We're shooting a show, can we do this another time? I didn't let you in.'

He then disappeared from view and did not return, leaving audiences staring at an empty chair for around an hour.

His fans blasted police for what they claimed was weaponizing law enforcement against right-wing public figures.

But his now former friend Owen Benjamin rumbled him when he posted a series of screenshots of their messages online.

The comedian said in the messages: 'So ur just gonna pretend the fbi raided ur studio? Tons of people are texting me freaking out.'

The Proud Boys founder replied: 'I never said they did.' The final part of the exchange appears to be McInnes confronting Benjamin about revealing his 'prank.'

He wrote: 'Did you spill the beans? Looks like you did. We're done.' The NYPD later confirmed none of its officers raided his house and the FBI refused to comment.

Prominent conservative figures getting swatted has become something of a trend and sometimes it even happens while they are speaking directly to their viewers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UxWyg_0hlql4gD00
A conversation between comedian Owen Benjamin and McInnes reveals that the Proud Boys founder staged his arrest as a 'prank' with no plans to tell his audience it wasn't real
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8z5E_0hlql4gD00
McInnes has been accused by former friends and supporters of staging the arrest for attention and to stoke fear of law enforcement among conservative circles

Former White House strategist and Trump advisor Steve Bannon has been swatted twice in the last few months, the first time taking place while he was live on air.

The reveal of McInnes' 'prank' was met with angst from fellow Censored.TV host Josh Denny, formerly of the Food Network.

He said: 'Any 'comedian' that tanks another guy's bit before it's finished is just a jealous, bitter c***.'

He added: 'Good comedians take risks and any comedian who is putting pride and principle over creativity and innovation is 'serving the wrong master.'

Proud Boys became most notorious after members' involvement in the January 6 riots in the US Capitol.

Last week one was jailed for more than four years in prison for storming the building and stumbling across Chuck Schumer.

Joshua Pruitt, 40, was one of the few Capitol rioters to come face-to-face with a member of Congress during the January 6 attack by Donald Trump supporters.

US District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Pruitt to four years and seven months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjMi0_0hlql4gD00
This image from U.S. Capitol Police security video and contained in the government's sentencing memorandum for Joshua Pruitt, circled in yellow by source, shows him entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dpv3Q_0hlql4gD00
Pruitt's attorney Robert Jenkins Jr. said Pruitt saw the security detail but didn´t recognize Schumer, now Senate Majority Leader, at the time of the encounter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ygp3G_0hlql4gD00
Dozens of Proud Boys leaders, members and associates have been charged with Capitol riot-related crimes

