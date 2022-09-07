ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelienople, PA

therecord-online.com

Wolf admin announces $10K grants for farmer-veteran startups

HARRISBURG, PA – The Wolf administration announced this week that it’s offering grants of up to $10,000 to support the start-up or expansion needs of Pennsylvania’s farmer-veterans. The total of $200,000 in grant money comes courtesy of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, a $13.6 million funding package that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Penn Theater Roof Leak Results In Further Damage

The roof of the Penn Theater continues to leak and damage the interior of the structure. Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler board members were informed of the situation and the deteriorating state of the facility Thursday afternoon. Authority maintenance staff covered a 12 by 8 foot hole in...
BUTLER, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth

A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
ELIZABETH, PA
WTAJ

Resurfacing project to begin in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on Monday, September 12, on a resurfacing project. The resurfacing project will cover 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney. State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission

Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

PennDOT Announces I-80 Upcoming Ramp Closures in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming ramp closure as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County. For this weekend’s closure, Exit 78: Brookville Eastbound on and off ramps will be closing at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
philasun.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

Regional anniversary plans discussed at Mars meeting

MARS — At a borough meeting Tuesday night, secretary/treasurer Bonnie Forsythe and assistant secretary/treasurer Amy Brown discussed the ongoing plans for the celebration of Mars’ 150th anniversary, slated for 2023. Forsythe and Brown shared plans that were formulated through the Mars 150 committee meetings among borough employees, Adams...
MARS, PA
WTAJ

Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report

Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death

At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
WTAJ

Catalytic converters stolen overnight from Somerset County business

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset are looking for answers after two catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks this week. Between Monday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m., two catalytic converters were cut out and stolen from Chevrolet trucks belonging to Berlin Lumber in […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

