Lawrence County rest stops to close for repairs
Some rest stops along Interstate 79 in Lawrence County will close for a few months, beginning Monday.
No-cost pre-K program to accept more children in Greensburg, Mt. Pleasant areas thanks to state funding
Since Frock Childcare Learning Center began offering a free pre-K program, the center has served a “broader range” of local children and families, Frock teacher Lauren Markiewicz said. Two years ago, the Mt. Pleasant center partnered with the Private Industry Council of Westmoreland/Fayette to offer Pre-K Counts, a...
therecord-online.com
Wolf admin announces $10K grants for farmer-veteran startups
HARRISBURG, PA – The Wolf administration announced this week that it’s offering grants of up to $10,000 to support the start-up or expansion needs of Pennsylvania’s farmer-veterans. The total of $200,000 in grant money comes courtesy of the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, a $13.6 million funding package that...
butlerradio.com
Penn Theater Roof Leak Results In Further Damage
The roof of the Penn Theater continues to leak and damage the interior of the structure. Redevelopment Authority of the City of Butler board members were informed of the situation and the deteriorating state of the facility Thursday afternoon. Authority maintenance staff covered a 12 by 8 foot hole in...
pghcitypaper.com
Gas firm and residents clash over plans to drill near a public school in Elizabeth
A public hearing process over an application for a permit to build another gas well in Elizabeth is shaping up to be a weeks-long affair. The applicant, Canonsburg-based Olympus Energy, wants to build a well pad and an interconnect pad off route 51 in Elizabeth, a township that already houses 38 gas wells. To move forward with the plans, the firm needs to obtain a conditional use permit.
Mt. Pleasant Twp. property owner blames flooding on storm drain replacement delays
Shannon Pologruto frets when it rains. She knows just a moderate storm, such as the cell that moved through the Mt. Pleasant Township area Tuesday night, will result in substantial flooding at the Diamond Street apartment building she owns with her husband. “We had two feet of water around the...
Resurfacing project to begin in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work will start on Monday, September 12, on a resurfacing project. The resurfacing project will cover 4.2 miles of PA 601 from PA 985 to Deeter Road in Lincoln and Jenner townships. Beginning Monday, the contractor will begin work under daylight traffic […]
Remains identified as missing Somerset County woman
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Remains found after an extensive search of the Mason Dixon Highway in Brothersvalley Township have been positively identified as Tammy Berkey, who was reported missing in August, according to the Somerset County Acting District Attorney. State police were called to perform a Welfare check for Tammy Berkey at a residence along […]
Multiple counties see increase in COVID-19 transmission
Pa. (WTAJ) — A number of counties in Pennsylvania have seen an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the past week, according to CDC data. The seven-day total, from Sep. 2 to Sep. 8, pushed Centre County into the high category, something they haven’t seen in 15 weeks. Cambria and Huntingdon County have also […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
PennDOT Announces I-80 Upcoming Ramp Closures in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing an upcoming ramp closure as part of the resurfacing project on I-80 in Jefferson County. For this weekend’s closure, Exit 78: Brookville Eastbound on and off ramps will be closing at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9,...
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
An Italian neighborhood in Latrobe celebrates its heritage
Karen Gross couldn’t contain her excitement as she ambled through Latrobe’s first Italian festival Saturday afternoon, eagerly talking about her family’s roots in the city’s 1st Ward. “My family is from Latrobe,” Gross said. “508 Ligonier St., which is right next to 512, is where my...
PSP: $3,000 in tools stolen from U-Haul
Troopers were called to Delaware Road in Delaware Township just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Former Kiski Township sergeant sues supervisors, claiming threats and intimidation
The battle between Kiski Township officials and former police officers there could be moving to court. Former Kiski Township police Sgt. Tom Dessell filed a civil lawsuit Thursday in Armstrong County, accusing township supervisors of threats and intimidation over what he believes were illegal and corrupt acts. Dessell and four...
cranberryeagle.com
Regional anniversary plans discussed at Mars meeting
MARS — At a borough meeting Tuesday night, secretary/treasurer Bonnie Forsythe and assistant secretary/treasurer Amy Brown discussed the ongoing plans for the celebration of Mars’ 150th anniversary, slated for 2023. Forsythe and Brown shared plans that were formulated through the Mars 150 committee meetings among borough employees, Adams...
Man jumps, dies after brake failure in Somerset County, police report
Update: A man died after he jumped from his vehicle after he experienced brake failure, according to state police out of Somerset County. The man was identified by police as 42-year-old Alexander Johnson, of Mississippi. Johnson was traveling along Cumberland Highway (SR 160) when his vehicle suffered a “mechanical failure with its breaking system” just […]
wbut.com
Route 8 North Motorcycle Crash Results In Death
At least one person died and another was seriously injured as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Slippery Rock Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4 p.m. Friday for the collision between a car and motorcycle on Route 8 North near the intersection with Branchton Road.
Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The home of a family of five suffered heavy damage after it caught on fire. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Houk Road in Slippery Rock Township at around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning. Slippery Rock Township’s fire chief, Charles Peak, said...
Catalytic converters stolen overnight from Somerset County business
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset are looking for answers after two catalytic converters were stolen from work trucks this week. Between Monday, Sept. 5, at 9 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 8 a.m., two catalytic converters were cut out and stolen from Chevrolet trucks belonging to Berlin Lumber in […]
Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
