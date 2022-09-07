ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Big Beverage Move

Cruise fans often have favored food and beverage items you can only get at sea. That might be a main dining room staple like the escargot on Royal Caribbean International's (RCL) ships, the smoked prime rib on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) , or Carnival Cruise Line's (CCL) famed Warm Chocolate Melting Cake.
Robb Report

This Rare New Single Malt From Glenmorangie Was Aged Like Bourbon

Hey, diehard bourbon lovers, there’s a luxe new single malt on the scene that you should check out. Glenmorangie Grand Vintage Malt 1998 is unique in that it’s the only whisky from the Highland distillery to be aged entirely in new charred oak barrels, the same type of cask that bourbon must be matured in. But at $900 for a bottle, you might not want to make an Old Fashioned with this whisky. To be clear, this is not the first time Glenmorangie has used new charred oak barrels to hold whisky. While this particular 23-year-old vintage contains some of the...
The US Sun

Can you drink tap water in Italy?

TAP water in the UK is a great way to save money and still get a refreshing drink. The northern you travel across the UK, the better the water they say, but what about in other countries such as Italy?. Can you drink tap water in Italy?. Good news because...
Food & Wine

What Should You Mix With Tequila?

Maybe you've been a longtime tequila drinker, and you're looking for a change. Or perhaps you had a bad run-in with the spirit when you were younger and are now looking to explore tequila in a setting that doesn't involve a booze luge. Whatever your relationship with the spirit, you might be wondering: What should you mix with tequila?
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

This Iconic Hotel in Bermuda Delivered Holiday Meals to Local Police and Fire and Rescue Services

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go:Hamilton Princess is a luxury urban resort overlooking the stunning blue waters of a breathtaking harbor. Located only a 5-minute walk away from downtown Hamilton, Bermuda, Hamilton Princess is a premier business hotel during the week and a perfect long-weekend getaway experience for leisure travelers.
hypebeast.com

818 Tequila Release Its "Eight Reserve" Ultra-Premium Añejo Tequila

818 Tequila has just announced its ultra-premium Añejo tequila the Eight Reserve. The Eight Reserve is crafted by 818’s Master Tequileros in Jalisco, Mexico where it is a harmonized blend of Añejo that’s aged up to eight years in French and American barrels. The tequila is...
Time Out Global

How to put together an easy beach picnic in Singapore – best drinks, food, and locations

Tips to throwing together a beach picnic effortlessly. Everyone enjoys a beach picnic, especially when it's a sunny day out. You’ve got your quaint wicker basket, checkered picnic rug, and plenty of eager friends to bring along. All you’ve got left is to settle the food and drinks. But there’s no need to rely on hastily-mixed drinks poured in red Solo cups, especially when you’ve packed a bottle of Auchentoshan’s new Sauvignon Blanc – a limited edition single malt with refreshing notes of white wine.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Electric Death & Ghoul Juice Cocktails from the Transformers Bar at Halloween Horror Nights 31

If you’re anything like us while visiting Halloween Horror Nights, there’s nothing better than grabbing a drink, taking a stroll through a Scare Zone, and watching people shriek and run away in terror. But to accomplish this, a drink is of course needed. Thankfully, there are plenty available around the park such as the Transformers Bar, which this year, is serving two specialty cocktails and an array of beer and wine.
The Daily South

Why Southerners Have Always Loved Fresca, The 1960s Zero-Sugar Soda

Before flavored sparkling water became the biggest canned drink craze, there was Fresca. The grapefruit soda was launched in 1967 as the second "zero sugar" drink from the Coca-Cola company—after the launch of Tab in 1963—to the utter joy of many, including my Southern grandmother and even her own mother who, I'm told, became quite the instant fanatic and drank it ferociously. Now, I can't help but love it, too.
veranda.com

You'll Yearn for a Journey Across the World After Sipping This White Negroni Riff

For our September cocktail, we’ve created wanderlust in a glass. Just as Frances Mayes' new memoir A Place in the World spans the globe from Tuscany to Mexico, this white Negroni riff pulls together Scottish gin, Italian and French liqueurs, and a hint of Mexican ancho chile to create a cocktail that will engage your senses and transport you around the world with each sip. Named after a chapter in Mayes' pensive and transportive new book, we hope that the Time Difference cocktail will whisk you away to a different time zone this month.
Food & Wine

Champagne, Explained: A Snobbery-Free Guide to the Best of Bubbly

If Champagne as a category is intimidating to you, you're certainly not alone. In fact, you're actually in luck — Nicolas Rainon, winemaker at family-owned producer Champagne Henriet-Bazin, says that champagne is easier to share with novices, because "most of the time, they don't have bias." "Champagne is my...
Robb Report

Johnnie Walker’s New Blue Label Scotch Blends Whiskies Saved From Shuttered Distilleries

The fifth release in Johnnie Walker’s Blue Label Ghost and Rare series once again includes whisky from shuttered “ghost” distilleries, along with some other rare malts. And, as seems to be the case with every high-end whisky release these days, there’s an NFT tie-in—75 limited-edition sets are available via Blockbar that include a real bottle, a digital bottle (again, why?) and access to some virtual experiences. Of course, the most important thing here is the real, physical, non-virtual whisky that you can actually pour into a glass and taste, as opposed to the hologram AI cyborg version. For this new release,...
