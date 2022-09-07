Read full article on original website
Related
capitolfax.com
Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar
A nearly 100-year-old road that runs through Harvey, Dixmoor and Riverdale will be completely modernized for the first time in its history thanks to a $94 million investment from the state, officials announced Thursday. “Illinois infrastructure is really just a word for opportunity,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a news...
capitolfax.com
If you can’t take their money and vote against ‘em anyway, you don’t belong in the Legislature
Juul Labs, target of $440 million settlement, has given Illinois pols over $120,000 since 2020. Illinois House Speaker Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch has been a major recipient of the company’s giving, campaign-finance records show. * Lede…. Juul Labs — the e-cigarette giant that just agreed to a nearly...
Comments / 0