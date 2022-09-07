ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 1

Related
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City North High School now has its 2022 homecoming court

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City North High School has named its 2022 Homecoming Court. On Friday, Jared Magana, son of Phung Pham and Martin Magana, and Areli Ruiz-Ramirez, daughter of Olivia Ramirez, were named North High School’s king and queen. Additional senior attendants for queen included Keera Adajar,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City country performer Dane Louis to play Anthem free concert

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City native Dane Louis will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. With a sound compared to John Mellencamp and Eric Church, Louis has been the opening act for countless country stars who've appeared at Anthem or Hard Rock's Battery Park over the past few years.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Sioux City, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Sioux City Journal

$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman

Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Man In Custody, Suspected Of Burglaries In 4 States

(Storm Lake, IA) — The suspect in a burglary at a hardware store in Storm Lake has been linked to similar burglaries elsewhere in Iowa and surrounding states. On January 28th, Storm Lake Police discovered around 28 hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise was missing from Ace Hardware. Storm Lake Police executed a search warrant on June 15th and found approximately 14-thousand dollars’ worth of various tools that were allegedly stolen from incidents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Forty-five-year-old Adam Nelson of Sioux City was taken into custody by Lyon County Deputies on drug-related charges, as well as two Sioux County warrants. Storm Lake Police have filed multiple felony charges against Nelson.
STORM LAKE, IA
KLEM

KLEM News, Saturday, September 10

The murder and willful injury trial of Thomas Knapp of rural Merrill was adjourned Friday, after both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Three prosecution witnesses testified Friday. Former Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo took the stand. He was in office when the crimes occurred. A Plymouth County jailer, Kyle Williams also testified. The third and final witness of the prosecution, Darlene Knapp, the wife of the defendant, took the stand.
MERRILL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pranks#The Ghosts#Canada#Racism#The Sioux City Ghosts#African American#Hopkins School#Cleaners
siouxlandnews.com

SCPD make arrest in an August shots fired case

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police have arrested a man in connection to shots fired on August 29th in the 1000 block of Pierce Street. Officers have charged 44-year-old Rico M. Willis, of Sioux City with going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and keeping a disorderly house.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
kiwaradio.com

Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail

Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
CANTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Hull man cited for taking pair of boots

ORANGE CITY—A 30-year-old Hull man was cited about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Jesse Thomas Van Leeuwen stemmed from him allegedly taking boots from the Bomgaars in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department. A Bomgaars employee observed...
ORANGE CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

One dead after Wednesday night crash near Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa — One person died after a crash in Osceola County, north of Sheldon, Iowa on Wednesday night, Sept. 7th, just after 7:30 p.m. A semi carrying an oversized load rear-ended a tractor on Hwy 60, near an ethanol plant. The driver of the tractor died at the...
SHELDON, IA
KLEM

Beginners Luck Fishing Derby 2022

This Morning the Beginners Luck Fishing Derby took place at the Le Mars Municipal Park. 137 youth fisherman took their chances at catching the largest fish for prizes..
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

In Day 1 of Le Mars murder trial, Knapp accused of shooting stepson after morning filled with frustration, anger

LE MARS, Iowa — After a morning of increasing frustration and anger, Thomas Knapp had finally had enough. His bedroom door held shut by Kevin Juzek, Knapp grabbed his 20-gauge shotgun, firing a slug through the door and into Juzek's abdomen. After Juzek collapsed to the living room floor on the other side of the door, Knapp emerged from his room and fired a shot from point-blank range into Juzek's chest, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond told jurors Wednesday during his opening statement in Knapp's murder trial.
LE MARS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy