(Storm Lake, IA) — The suspect in a burglary at a hardware store in Storm Lake has been linked to similar burglaries elsewhere in Iowa and surrounding states. On January 28th, Storm Lake Police discovered around 28 hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise was missing from Ace Hardware. Storm Lake Police executed a search warrant on June 15th and found approximately 14-thousand dollars’ worth of various tools that were allegedly stolen from incidents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Forty-five-year-old Adam Nelson of Sioux City was taken into custody by Lyon County Deputies on drug-related charges, as well as two Sioux County warrants. Storm Lake Police have filed multiple felony charges against Nelson.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO