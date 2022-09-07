Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City North High School now has its 2022 homecoming court
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City North High School has named its 2022 Homecoming Court. On Friday, Jared Magana, son of Phung Pham and Martin Magana, and Areli Ruiz-Ramirez, daughter of Olivia Ramirez, were named North High School’s king and queen. Additional senior attendants for queen included Keera Adajar,...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City country performer Dane Louis to play Anthem free concert
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City native Dane Louis will perform a free concert at 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St. With a sound compared to John Mellencamp and Eric Church, Louis has been the opening act for countless country stars who've appeared at Anthem or Hard Rock's Battery Park over the past few years.
siouxlandnews.com
CL/GLR takes down West Sioux in 2A/1A matchup
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — CL-GLR defeated West Sioux 44-6. Zach Lutmer led the Lions with 3 TD's through the air, as CL-GLR moves to 3-0.
Sioux City woman wins $100,000 from scratch game
A Sioux City woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize.
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH CRIMES IN MULTIPLE STATES
A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH A BURGLARY AT A HARDWARE STORE IN STORM LAKE HAS BEEN LINKED TO SIMILAR BURGLARIES ELSEWHERE IN IOWA AND SURROUNDING STATES.
Sioux City Journal
$100,000 lottery prize goes to Sioux City woman
Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office. The $100,000 Mega...
Sioux City Man In Custody, Suspected Of Burglaries In 4 States
(Storm Lake, IA) — The suspect in a burglary at a hardware store in Storm Lake has been linked to similar burglaries elsewhere in Iowa and surrounding states. On January 28th, Storm Lake Police discovered around 28 hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise was missing from Ace Hardware. Storm Lake Police executed a search warrant on June 15th and found approximately 14-thousand dollars’ worth of various tools that were allegedly stolen from incidents in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota. Forty-five-year-old Adam Nelson of Sioux City was taken into custody by Lyon County Deputies on drug-related charges, as well as two Sioux County warrants. Storm Lake Police have filed multiple felony charges against Nelson.
KLEM
KLEM News, Saturday, September 10
The murder and willful injury trial of Thomas Knapp of rural Merrill was adjourned Friday, after both the prosecution and defense rested their cases. Three prosecution witnesses testified Friday. Former Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo took the stand. He was in office when the crimes occurred. A Plymouth County jailer, Kyle Williams also testified. The third and final witness of the prosecution, Darlene Knapp, the wife of the defendant, took the stand.
Sioux City Journal
Navigator files lawsuit against 2 Siouxland landowners
Navigator Heartland Greenway, LLC, is suing four Iowa landowners to gain access to their land to survey it as part of their proposed carbon dioxide pipeline. The four landowners are in in Woodbury, Clay, and Butler counties.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City police say crashes are declining near new speed kiosks on Floyd and Hamilton Boulevard
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City police say two new mobile speed kiosks recorded more than 900 speeding violations during their first roughly seven weeks in operation and that crashes at nearby intersections are "trending down." The kiosks were put in place in May in the 3000 block of Floyd...
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD make arrest in an August shots fired case
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police have arrested a man in connection to shots fired on August 29th in the 1000 block of Pierce Street. Officers have charged 44-year-old Rico M. Willis, of Sioux City with going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, and keeping a disorderly house.
Sioux City PD located man who impersonated officer
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for help in finding a man they said impersonated an officer.
South Sioux City Community School District issues scam alert
The South Sioux City Community School District has released a statement stating that they have received calls from community members about possible scam attempts.
kiwaradio.com
Allegedly Drugged Canton Woman Pulled From Big Sioux River Taken To Hospital, Jail
Klondike (far western Lyon County), Iowa — A Canton, South Dakota woman was arrested after an incident in and near the Big Sioux River at Klondike on Labor Day Monday. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their deputies responded to the Klondike Bridge on the state line near Ashley Avenue and 180th Street for a report of a naked female under the influence of drugs in the river.
nwestiowa.com
Hull man cited for taking pair of boots
ORANGE CITY—A 30-year-old Hull man was cited about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The citing of Jesse Thomas Van Leeuwen stemmed from him allegedly taking boots from the Bomgaars in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department. A Bomgaars employee observed...
siouxlandnews.com
One dead after Wednesday night crash near Sheldon
SHELDON, Iowa — One person died after a crash in Osceola County, north of Sheldon, Iowa on Wednesday night, Sept. 7th, just after 7:30 p.m. A semi carrying an oversized load rear-ended a tractor on Hwy 60, near an ethanol plant. The driver of the tractor died at the...
Sheriff: Suspicious person report leads to multiple school lockdowns in Nebraska
New details emerged in the cause of multiple school lockdowns in northeast Nebraska.
KLEM
Beginners Luck Fishing Derby 2022
This Morning the Beginners Luck Fishing Derby took place at the Le Mars Municipal Park. 137 youth fisherman took their chances at catching the largest fish for prizes..
Sioux City Journal
In Day 1 of Le Mars murder trial, Knapp accused of shooting stepson after morning filled with frustration, anger
LE MARS, Iowa — After a morning of increasing frustration and anger, Thomas Knapp had finally had enough. His bedroom door held shut by Kevin Juzek, Knapp grabbed his 20-gauge shotgun, firing a slug through the door and into Juzek's abdomen. After Juzek collapsed to the living room floor on the other side of the door, Knapp emerged from his room and fired a shot from point-blank range into Juzek's chest, Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond told jurors Wednesday during his opening statement in Knapp's murder trial.
