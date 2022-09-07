Read full article on original website
UNR NevadaNews
New assistant dean of administration provides support for leadership
The College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources has welcomed Katie Jameson as the new assistant dean of administration. Jameson will be responsible for providing administrative, analytical and strategic support to the dean, associate deans and directors. Jameson will oversee finance, budget, staffing and strategic planning for the College’s four...
UNR NevadaNews
Mountain West releases 2022-23 women’s basketball slate
Nevada women's basketball's Mountain West schedule and matchups for the 2022-23 season were announced by the conference on Wednesday. Opponents coming to the Lawlor Events Center include defending Mountain West champions UNLV along with 2022 Women's National Invitational Tournament teams Wyoming, Air Force, and New Mexico. Tip-off times and television networks will be announced at a later date.
UNR NevadaNews
How do hot air balloons fly?
Each year as summer comes to a close, brightly colored hot air balloons ascend into Reno's skies from nearby Rancho San Rafael Park. Students, professors and staff pause to look up at the balloons dotting the sky as part of the annual Great Reno Balloon Race. But what makes them go up? Professor Pat Arnott studies atmospheric sciences in the Department of Physics and sheds some light on how the balloons work and what smoky skies mean for the ballooners.
