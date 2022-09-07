ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What's Trending On September 7, 2022

By Jason Wiese
 5 days ago
(Image credit: Netflix)

Yesterday, we saw the delightful animated sequel Despicable Me 2 enter the ranks of the Netflix Top 10 and today — Wednesday, September 7, 2022 — it has made some very non-despicable progress beating out some of the other great movies on Netflix currently trending. However, the most seismic activity today can be seen among the most best TV shows on Netflix that have achieved Top 10 status, including a new addition to the list from the U.K. We shall reveal this series’ title, as well as what else is ranking highest on Netflix (opens in new tab) today, in our following breakdown below.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. - September 7, 2022

After entering the ranks in the bottom spot of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. yesterday below fellow Illumination Studios sequel, Sing 2, the second installment of the Despicable Me movies has made an impressive leap to sixth place right beneath that slot’s previous holder, 2019’s The Poison Rose, while the enduringly popular animated musical comedy descends to tenth. Also down in popularity today are the Tom Cruise-led thriller Collateral (now in seventh), 2012’s Snow White & the Huntsman, and the 1983 classic Scarface (both down a peg each). However, the Top Four spots are still dominated by Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart’s Me Time, the romantic Love in the Villa, This is 40 (starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann), and the platform’s own British crime drama I Came By.

  • 1. Me Time
  • 2. Love in the Villa
  • 3. This Is 40
  • 4. I Came By
  • 5. The Poison Rose
  • 6. Despicable Me 2
  • 7. Collateral
  • 8. Snow White & the Huntsman
  • 9. Scarface
  • 10. Sing 2
(Image credit: BBC)

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. - September 7, 2022

For a while, the first three spots on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. were consistently dominated by Devil in Ohio, Echoes, and Partner Track, but today — while Emily Deschanel’s new horror-mystery series is still Number One — it is now followed by A&E’s I Survived a Crime and the new romantic reality series Dated and Related. The Echoes cast and the new romantic legal drama are now in fourth and fifth place above British period drama Call the Midwife, whose eleventh season was recently added to the platform. Meanwhile, Netflix original true crime favorite I am a Killer is down a few pegs, but survived against new DC TV show The Sandman (which has not budged from eighth place), hit fantasy series Stranger Things (now at its lowest in months), and Buy My House rounding out the bottom.

  • 1. Devil in Ohio
  • 2. I Survived a Crime
  • 3. Dated and Related
  • 4. Echoes
  • 5. Partner Track
  • 6. Call the Midwife
  • 7. I Am a Killer
  • 8. The Sandman
  • 9. Stranger Things
  • 10. Buy My House

While much of the movies and TV shows on the Netflix Top 10 today still look somewhat familiar, it will likely look nothing like it does now by the end of the month or later when upcoming Netflix movies like Rob Zombie’s reimagining of the irreverent ‘60s sitcom The Munsters or upcoming Netflix TV shows like Wednesday — a live-action Addams Family spin-off starring Jenna Ortega — become available. Have those titles inspired you to finally get yourself a Netflix subscription if you have not already? If so, be sure to check back here when they premiere to see how high they rank.

View the Netflix Top 10 lists for Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Jason has been writing since he was able to pick up a washable marker, with which he wrote his debut illustrated children's story, later transitioning to a short-lived comic book series and (very) amateur filmmaking before finally settling on pursuing a career in writing about movies in lieu of making them. Look for his name in just about any article related to Batman.

