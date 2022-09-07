Read full article on original website
PLL Title Game Set, Giles-Harris Wins Hardware, Badour and Montgomery Join NLL
DURHAM – It was a busy weekend in the professional lacrosse ranks for a host of former Blue Devils as the Premier Lacrosse League announced its award winners, the playoffs continued with the semifinal games and the National Lacrosse League held its annual draft. Blue Devils Looking to Take...
Blue Devil Women’s Golf to Open 2022-23 Campaign Monday
LAKE ELMO, MINN. – The Duke women's golf team will open the 2022-23 campaign Sept. 12-14 at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M, which will be contested at the Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. Duke returns to compete in the ANNIKA Intercollegiate for the seventh time and...
Duke Finishes Second at 2022 Rod Myers
DURHAM – Freshman William Love helped the Duke men's golf team to a second-place finish and fellow classmate Ethan Evans made a strong individual debut as the 12th annual Rod Myers Invitational concluded Saturday at the Duke University Golf Club. The Blue Devils shot a 1-under 287 in the final round and were one of just three teams under par for the tournament, finishing 3-under 862.
Game Notes: North Carolina A&T
DURHAM – Duke returns to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday when it hosts North Carolina A&T. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra. The Blue Devils lead the all-time series 2-0 heading into Saturday's contest. During...
Six Blue Devils in Top 100 of Preseason ITA Rankings
DURHAM – The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) released its preseason singles and doubles rankings this week with three Duke women's tennis standouts in the top eight and six in the top 100 as the Blue Devils get set to open the 2022 fall season in less than a week.
Stinson Named ACC Player of the Week
DURHAM – Junior defensive back Jaylen Stinson was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week following his strong performance in Duke's 31-23 victory at Northwestern. A native of Opelika, Ala., Stinson logged 11 tackles, forced one fumble and broke up one pass on the afternoon. With 12 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter, Stinson jarred the ball loose from Northwestern running back Evan Hull who was less than a yard from the goal line. The ball was recovered by Duke's Brandon Johnson in the endzone to seal the Blue Devils' victory on the road. His 11 tackles were a new career-high for the junior defensive back.
Duke Football TV Show Releases New Episode
DURHAM – The second episode of "Duke All-Access with Coach Mike Elko" is now available on the Duke football YouTube Channel. The show airs originally on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. on Bally Sports South, Sundays at noon on ABC-11 WTVD and Tuesday evenings on the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN). A digital replay of the show is also available each week on the Duke football YouTube channel.
Fall Action Gets Underway for Blue Devils
DURHAM. – Garrett Johns, Jake Krug, Pedro Rodenas and Andrew Zhang of Duke men's tennis will compete at the Atlantic Tire Championships Cary Challenger beginning Sunday. The event is scheduled for the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C., and will run Sunday, Sept. 11 through Sunday, Sept. 18. All...
Duke Falls to William & Mary, 2-1
DURHAM – William & Mary scored a pair of third-quarter goals to edge 16th-ranked Duke, 2-1, in non-conference field hockey action on Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium Sunday afternoon. The 21st-ranked Tribe improves to 5-1 overall, while the Blue Devils move to 3-3 on the year. All three...
No. 7 Duke Surges in Second Half Against No. 10 Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Duke men's soccer, ranked seventh in the country, used two second-half goals on Saturday night to storm back and defeat 10th-ranked Louisville on the road. Jai Bean scored a goal in his first game of the season, and Shakur Mohammed netted his third in 2022 to lead Duke's offensive efforts. Eliot Hamill allowed his first goal of the year, but responded with a season-high seven saves.
