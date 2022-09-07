Read full article on original website
Related
bridgemi.com
Abortion campaign ramps up after Michigan ballot issue clears last hurdle
LANSING — Campaigns about an abortion ballot issue are kicking into high gear now that the proposal is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. As expected, the four-member Board of State Canvassers voted unanimously Friday to certify the Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, one day after the state Supreme Court issued an order declaring that the initiative meets legal requirements for the ballot.
bridgemi.com
Term limits proposal: What Proposal 1 means for Michigan
LANSING — Michigan voters will decide how long state lawmakers should stay in office and what financial information they should disclose when they consider Proposal 1 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Voting “yes” would apply a flat 12-year term limit to lawmakers’ tenure and strengthen financial disclosure...
bridgemi.com
Voting rights ballot measure: What Proposal 2 would change in Michigan
Proposal 2 would add additional election requirements to the state Constitution, including nine days of early voting. Supporters say the changes would allow voters additional flexibility and make the process more accessible. Opponents are concerned the measure could compromise election security. Michigan voters will determine whether to implement nine days...
bridgemi.com
Gretchen Whitmer: Federal grant could keep open Palisades nuclear plant
Owners of the Palisades nuclear power plant are seeking a federal grant to keep the facility operational, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday. The Palisades plant on Lake Michigan’s shoreline near South Haven closed on May 20, 11 days before a planned May 31 shutdown. The plant’s former owner, Entergy, transferred the plant to Holtec International for decommissioning.
Comments / 0