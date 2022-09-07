Read full article on original website
Minneapolis Man Charged With Triple Homicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis man has been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in a weekend shooting that left three people dead and two wounded, according to a criminal complaint made public Friday. Authorities say 41-year-old Antonio Dupree Wright walked...
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
Watch Minnesota Police Chase A Suspect Traveling At 120mph
It appeared to be a quiet summer evening in the Twin Cities area for a Washington County sheriff's deputy out on patrol. Then around 2:17 a.m., a suspect driving a Dodge Dart (not the cool old school one, the newer four-cylinder compact model) zooms past the officer doing a reported 120 mph in a 60 mph zone.
fox9.com
New trial for man convicted in 2020 deadly road rage shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who is accused in a deadly St. Paul road rage shooting in 2020 has had his conviction reversed, and will get a new trial. The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued its opinion on Monday, reversing Anthony Trifiletti's second-degree murder conviction and 12.5-year prison sentence, and sent it back to the state district court for a new trial.
Man in custody after five-hour standoff with St. Paul police
One man is in custody after threatening to set a house on fire during a standoff with St. Paul police that lasted more than five hours. According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to a domestic incident on the 400 block of Hope Street at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
ccxmedia.org
Medical Examiner: Man Found in Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake Accidentally Drowned
A body found this summer in a Robbinsdale lake has been determined to be an accidental drowning, according to a report released this weekend by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of 24-year-old Khalil Azad of Buffalo was found in Crystal Lake on July 5. According to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Shooting in Minneapolis leaves one dead and two women injured
(Minneapolis, MN)--Police are still investigating a shooting in north Minneapolis that left one man dead and three injured including two pregnant women. The four victims were shot early Saturday outside a bar on West Broadway near Interstate 94. Officers say 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun was seriously wounded and later died in the hospital. The three others were taken by private vehicle to North Memorial Medical Center. A 21-year-old pregnant woman has potentially life-threatening wounds while a pregnant 17-year-old and man in his 30s had non-life threatening injuries. Investigators believe the shots may have been fired from a car.
VIDEO: Motorist strikes child on bicycle in Maplewood, flees scene
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A motorist struck a child on a bicycle and fled the scene in Maplewood over the weekend, according to police.Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and White Bear Avenue.The video shows two bicyclists traveling on a sidewalk and then crossing a street, when the child in the front was struck by a car turning onto the highway. The driver is seen getting out of the car briefly, looking at the child on the street, and then fleeing the scene. It appears at least one motorist gave chase after the suspect vehicle. Other passersby stopped at the scene and rendered aid. According to Maplewood police, the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police say the suspect vehicle was followed going westbound on Highway 36 to St. Paul. The suspect vehicle was found by police, but it was unoccupied. No arrests have been announced. The incident is under investigation.
KEYC
Body suspected to be missing person found
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety has found a body which family members believe to be of missing 20-year-old, Makhi William Nave. KEYC News Now has a reporter on the scene and will update you as soon as more information becomes available.
fox9.com
Hopkins man gets life in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed 11 people
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Hopkins man will spend the rest of his life in federal prison for distributing fentanyl that led to the deaths of 11 people and seriously injured four others. The U.S. Attorney's Office on Monday said Aaron Broussard, 31, was sentenced to life in...
kelo.com
Man burned at St. Paul brewery to receive $56 million
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water while working at a local brewery is due to receive $56 million in damages and interest after filing a lawsuit six years ago. A Ramsey County jury awarded DeWarren Harris more than $35...
Michigan man charged in central Minnesota road rage shooting
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man faces charges in connection to a road rage shooting near central Minnesota that left a man injured.Shannon Stefan Woods, 23, was charged in Stearns County with assault with a dangerous weapon in Tuesday evening's incident.Charges say that Woods and another man were driving in separate vehicles on Interstate 94 in Avon Township. The victim said he became frustrated when Woods allegedly kept him from passing, and when he slowed down near the St. John's exit, he gave Woods the middle finger.Then the victim said he heard a bang and realized he'd been injured in the face, though he wasn't sure if a bullet hit his nose, or if it was glass shattering.Woods was arrested near the Melrose exit. In a post-Miranda statement, he admitted to shooting at the victim's vehicle two or three times with his 9mm handgun.Woods is currently in Stearns County Jail. His bail was set at $75,000.
2 charged after St. Cloud Islamic Center vandalized; second mosque break-in this week in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Two people have been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into and damaging an Islamic Center in St. Cloud early Thursday morning.Police say that officers arrived to the St. Cloud Islamic Center on the 300 block of 5th Avenue South shortly after 4 a.m. An employee had arrived at work and found the building to be damaged.An employee provided security footage to police, which showed the two suspects entering the mosque around 1 a.m. The employee did not recognize the suspects, according to a complaint, but believed the incident was motivated against those of Islamic faith.At the...
fox9.com
Man dies after shooting outside Minneapolis bar
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has died after a quadruple shooting late Friday night outside a Minneapolis bar that capped off a violent start to the weekend in Minneapolis. According to the new report released Sunday evening, 34-year-old Jerry Calhoun died less than an hour and a half after the late Friday night shooting outside the 4th Street Saloon, at the court of 4th Street North and West Broadway Avenue.
fox9.com
Hours-long police standoff in St. Paul ends with the suspect in custody
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A seven-hour-long standoff Saturday between St. Paul Police and a man who had barricaded himself in a home ended peacefully with the suspect in custody. St. Paul Police say the incident started with a domestic dispute around 2 p.m. at 7th Street East and...
Four people – 2 of them pregnant – shot outside Minneapolis bar
After a flurry of gun violence on Thursday night, four more people – two of them pregnant women – were injured in a shooting in Minneapolis Friday night. Minneapolis police says it was called to a shooting outside a north Minneapolis bar just before midnight. Scanner traffic suggests...
Why the Minneapolis Police Department wants drones to help police the streets
The Minneapolis Police Department is developing a plan to add unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, to its law enforcement strategy. Police and some proponents of the new equipment say it’ll help MPD bolster its law enforcement capabilities as the department tries to deal with a sustained crime wave amid staffing shortages.
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
