Homes still threatened, progress reported on California fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A huge Northern California wildfire was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes across two counties, but firefighters were making some progress against the flames thanks to cooler weather, authorities said Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65...
Magnolia Pictures Buys Venice Hit ‘Blue Jean’ for North America
Magnolia Pictures has acquired the North American rights to Venice Film Festival sensation “Blue Jean.” The directorial debut of Georgia Oakley, which just world-premiered in the Venice Days section of the Italian festival, is set in England in 1988, where Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government is about to pass a law stigmatizing gays and lesbians. The new legislation forces Jean (Rosy McEwen), a gym teacher, to live a double life. But as pressure mounts from all sides, the arrival of a new student catalyzes a crisis that will challenge Jean to her core. The movie features a powerhouse performance by McEwen,...
How to garden through climate change
If you're struggling with your garden in these times of uncertain and extreme weather, who better to talk to than botanist and long-time organic gardener Sally Morgan, the British-based author of "The Healthy Vegetable Garden" and "The Climate Change Garden"?. Morgan, who is also the editor of Organic Farming magazine,...
