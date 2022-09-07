Read full article on original website
Greta Gerwig Mixes Comfort and Style In Pajama-Inspired Outfit and Crystalized Mules at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Great Gerwig got cozy while making her way to the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy today. The second day of the eleven-day event saw the “Lady Bird” director wearing a pajama-inspired ensemble and eye-catching footwear alongside fellow director Noah Baumbach. Baumbach is also the director of “White Noise,” a film that Gerwig stars in that was shown during the film festival. Gerwig’s outfit consisted of a matching silky set in bluish black, both the top and bottoms lined with white trim. The oversized nightwear was paired with a diamond ring and earrings, further accessorized with black and orange tinted...
Tilda Swinton Gets Noir-Chic in Alaïa Silk Dress & Leather Mules for ‘Saint Omer’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton had a standout arrival at the premiere of “Saint Omer” at the Venice Film Festival. The actress attended the film’s debut in a flowing Alaïa silk dress with a scoop neckline, cutout sleeves, and attached silver bracelets. Swinton’s look paired with leather Alaïa mules of the same hue, in-line her outfit’s monochromatism and entailed a similar braceleted element on each shoe. Her look featured a minimalistic approach as she opted for a jewelry-less style outside her dress and shoes’ fused accessory compositions. Swinton wore her hair in a bright yellow style, also seen at the premiere of “The Eternal Daughter,”...
Inside the Hottest Party at The Venice Film Festival
What do you get when Vogue’s Edward Enninful and Gen-Z pin-up Timothée Chalamet join forces to throw a party? A guest list almost as dazzling as the Cartier jewels worn by the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith and Honor Swinton Byrne on the night. Enninful, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief and...
36 of the Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Moments of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival
On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody on Andrew Dominik’s Venice Title ‘Blonde’: ‘Marilyn Monroe Was Approving of What We Were Doing’
The spirit of Marilyn Monroe was very much present during the making of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” according to the film’s talent. Produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, the film, which is in the main competition at the Venice Film Festival, is a fictionalized version of the life of the iconic actor and is based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. The film traces the volatile childhood of Norma Jeane Baker, through her rise to stardom as Marilyn Monroe and her romantic entanglements. It blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public...
Brendan Fraser Breaks Down in Tears as ‘The Whale’ Gets Huge 6-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice
If the Sunday night world premiere of “The Whale” at the Venice Film Festival is any indication, Brendan Fraser’s return to Hollywood will be met with plenty of cheers — and even more tears. When the credits rolled on the Darren Aronofsky drama, in which Fraser plays a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair, the actor was overcome with emotion. Fraser sobbed throughout the six-minute standing ovation, which will likely put him at the forefront of this year’s best actor Oscars race. Among those spotted inside the Sala Grande Theatre were Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Nick Kroll and Hillary Clinton staffer Huma Abedin,...
The queen's last hours as family dashed to deathbed
It began with a short but worrying statement. The palace statement said the queen had died "peacefully" but in line with royal tradition did not give any cause of death.
Cate Blanchett Tries Her Hand At Classic Power Suiting and Pointed Pumps While Heading to the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Cate Blanchett was spotted exiting Hotel Excelsior in Venice, Italy getting into a boat, the actress making her way to the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Blanchett wore an all-white sleek suit, which she paired with classic matching footwear. The “Oceans 8” actress’ suit consisted of a fitted blazer with a cinched waistline adorned with four buttons which Blanchett paired with coordinated slacks. The Australian wore a plethora of stacked gold necklaces and equally blingy rings and bracelets that offered the outfit a welcomed shine. Taking the white down to her shoes Blanchett wore classic pumps with a stiletto style heel. Although the...
Brendan Fraser Cries While Receiving Standing Ovation at Venice Film Festival
Brendan Fraser has returned to the world of acting in a big way, and he’s already receiving rave reviews. His new film, The Whale, earned him a standing ovation at its festival premiere. The movie premiered Sept. 4 at the Venice Film Festival. Upon finishing the film, the whole...
Princess Charlene and family step out in style for annual ‘Monaco Picnic’
Last weekend, the U Cavagnëtu, better known around the world as the ‘Monaco Picnic’, made a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus. To mark the occasion, Prince Albert II, his wife Princess Charlene, and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques stepped out to attend the event, mixing with a large number of its attendees.
Julianne Moore amps up the glamour in a silver sequined gown as she attends the Love Life premiere during Venice Film Festival
Julianne Moore made a glitzy entrance as she attended the Love Life premiere in Venice during the city's 79th Film Festival on Monday. The actress, 61, amped up the glamour in a silver sequinned gown, which featured a one-shouldered design and cut out detail. And as the president of the...
Marisa Tomei Channels ’60s Glamour in Scalloped Gown and Crystal Mesh Pumps for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival
Marisa Tomei was utterly elegant for the Venice Film Festival’s world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. The “My Cousin Vinny” actress was dynamically dressed for the premiere, arriving in a long one-sleeved gown. Featuring a divided black-and-white palette split by a scallop-edged front, Tomei appeared straight from high society in the ’60s. Her ensemble was complete with sparkling diamond rings, snake-shaped hoop earrings and a winding bangle bracelet, all by Bulgari. When it came to shoes, the “Spider Man”...
Chris Pine's Rep Denies Claim That Harry Styles Spat on Him at the Venice Film Festival
In the latest installment of all the Don’t Worry Darling drama, Chris Pine’s rep has spoken, confirming that Harry Styles never spat on the actor. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” his rep told PEOPLE. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
What happens now to filming on ‘The Crown’?
It turns out that Netflix has its own version of Operation London Bridge, too. The streamer is well into production on the fifth season of The Crown, but news of the Queen’s death seems likely to result in a respectful pause in filming. ‘The Crown is a love letter...
Jason Momoa says Dune costar Timothee Chalamet ‘has balls’ over risqué Venice outfit
Jason Momoa has praised his Dune co-star Timothee Chalamet for his risqué red carpet outfit for Venice Film Festival.Arriving at the annual film event for the premiere of his latest film, Bones and All., Chalamet wore a red lamé haltersuit, custom made by Haider Ackerman and featuring a cutout on the back.The sleeveless piece also featured cut-outs on the side and a red scarf that was looped around his neck.Soon after Chalamet made his red carpet debut, many fans expressed how stunned they were by his look and how it defies societal stereotypes regarding what a man should wear.Momoa...
The Whale: Brendan Fraser gets ‘huge round of applause’ after first screening of Darren Aronofsky film
Brendan Fraser is reportedly so good in his new film that he received a round of applause at the end of the it’s first screeningThe Whale, a new psychological drama from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, saw Fraser undergo a physical transformation, as well as don prosthetics, to play a man “living with obesity”.Its official synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”Many were hoping the film could be the one to launch a comeback-of-sorts for the Mummy actor, 53, who hasn’t had...
What will happen to the Queen’s corgis now?
There are many things the Queen will be remembered for, but fans of her know all about her beloved corgis. She has been pictured over the years with a whole gang of the dogs in tow, clutching a bunch of leashes in one hand. Iconic. So how many did she...
