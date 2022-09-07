Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
‘Some people can’t get to work’: The frustrations of Augusta Transit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When you look at the public transit system in Atlanta, over 500,000 people use Marta every day. Here in Augusta, that number is not nearly as big, but thousands still ride. “It’s aggravating. Because a lot of businesses are hurting because some people can’t get to...
wfxg.com
School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates
(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
WRDW-TV
Abrams coming to Augusta as Ga. governor’s race heats up
AUGUSTA, Ga. - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are stepping up their efforts, with Abrams making an appearance in Augusta. She hasn’t yet announced the exact location, but Abrams will be in town for a “One Georgia”...
wgac.com
Columbia County School – “The Brawl In The Hall” Video
Unfortunately… the CCBOE has not completed the “paperwork” on the arrests and charges that occurred as a result of “The Brawl in the Hall” that occurred at a Columbia County school earlier this week. As soon as we know the specifics we will share them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Regency Mall rezoning approved by commission without any debate
The plan would replace the run-down mall with hundreds of apartments, retail space, restaurants, a performing arts center and a school.
WRDW-TV
Crews responded to structure fire in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, Aiken County fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on the 3000 block of Chariot Court around 2:21 p.m. At 5 p.m., dispatchers say the scene is still active. Firefighters...
Aiken County teacher arrested for forgery after submitting altered drug test
More details have emerged as to what led police to arrest an Aiken County teacher last week. A teacher Langley Bath Clearwater Middle School was arrested for forgery charges out of Richmond County. Thomas Russell Schneider, 49, of Grovetown, Georgia, was taken into custody by Aiken County authorities on Sept....
wfxg.com
AU Health reaches settlement with former employee
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health has settled with its former Chief Nursing Officer Laura Brower. FOX54 first broke news of Brower's departure from the organization earlier this year. At the time, Brower's separation agreement listed the reason for her departure as "gross negligence." Settlement documents obtained by FOX54...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxg.com
Aiken's Makin' draws crowds in 46th year
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Every year, crafters and shoppers flock to downtown Aiken for Aiken’s Makin'. This year is no exception. David Jameson of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce says the event has grown in its more than four decades in Aiken. “It started as a, just local crafters,...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta metro area
High demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: An update on DA’s conflict of interest in deputy’s aggravated assault case
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local court cases locked in limbo for years are finally starting to move their way through the court system again and we’re not talking about the ones held up because of COVID. These are cases the Augusta District Attorney wanted someone else to handle. Friday,...
WRDW-TV
U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxg.com
Garden City's growing problem
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
WRDW-TV
Local pharmacies receive new COVID-19 booster vaccine
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the community, and in some places, appointments are already available. The vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and health departments across the two-state. We spoke to Walgreens and a local pharmacy in Richmond County, who say...
WRDW-TV
Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - $200 million is the price tag city officials say it’ll cost to turn the old Regency Mall property from an eyesore into a city attraction. We’re talking about a new shopping mall, hundreds of new homes, and even a new school. But the question...
wfxg.com
Burke County deputy gives tips for self-defense
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - How do you protect yourself when danger is around the corner?. Recent assaults such as the one involving a jogger in Memphis remind us how important it is to be aware of our surroundings and to always be prepared. It's important to learn the different ways in which one can be safe in any unforeseen situation.
wfxg.com
Local teacher remembers 9/11 and continues to educate students 21 years later
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - SUNDAY IS THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE 9/11 ATTACKS. WHILE MANY REMEMBER THE DAY VIVIDLY, THERE’S A NEW GENERATION OF STUDENTS WHO DO NOT. in many ways, it's up to TEACHERs to help KEEP THE MEMORY ALIVE, 21 YEARS LATER. GROVETOWN HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER, LAURA WADDELL...
WRDW-TV
1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
Tennessee jogger’s murder prompts local runners to increase safety
NewsChannel 6 spoke to runners on the Greeneway in North Augusta. Most of them said that while it does scare them it also motivates them to be safer when they hit the trail.
WRDW-TV
Aiken’s Makin’ will go on rain or shine, city leaders say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s like another holiday in Aiken, except with Aiken’s Makin’, it’s double the fun with the festival picking up Friday and Saturday. Showers are trying to mess things up, but the city and vendors say they’ve waited all year for this moment.
Comments / 0