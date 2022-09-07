ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wfxg.com

School threat unsubstantiated after Columbia County investigates

(GROVETOWN, GA) - In a note to parents, Cedar Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Jeana Aycock alerted parents that a social media "threat" was investigated and deemed unsubstantiated. The Columbia County School District Police interviewed witnesses and found "no evidence to suggest any threat to the claim." The substance of...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Abrams coming to Augusta as Ga. governor’s race heats up

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With two months until Georgia’s nationally watched midterm elections, Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are stepping up their efforts, with Abrams making an appearance in Augusta. She hasn’t yet announced the exact location, but Abrams will be in town for a “One Georgia”...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Richmond County, GA
Government
County
Richmond County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Crews responded to structure fire in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, Aiken County fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on the 3000 block of Chariot Court around 2:21 p.m. At 5 p.m., dispatchers say the scene is still active. Firefighters...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

AU Health reaches settlement with former employee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health has settled with its former Chief Nursing Officer Laura Brower. FOX54 first broke news of Brower's departure from the organization earlier this year. At the time, Brower's separation agreement listed the reason for her departure as "gross negligence." Settlement documents obtained by FOX54...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormwater#Flint#Augusta Commission
wfxg.com

Aiken's Makin' draws crowds in 46th year

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Every year, crafters and shoppers flock to downtown Aiken for Aiken’s Makin'. This year is no exception. David Jameson of the Aiken Chamber of Commerce says the event has grown in its more than four decades in Aiken. “It started as a, just local crafters,...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

U.S. Postal Service hiring locally to meet higher demands

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. - The United States Postal Service is said to be an essential federal service for the American people. But in recent years, COVID-19′s impact on shipping demands have set it back. Now it needs help more than ever. Toward that end, it’s got a local job...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wfxg.com

Garden City's growing problem

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sidewalks, easements, cemeteries, and other public areas in Richmond County are seeing overgrowth of grass, weeds, and bamboo. Augusta resident Essie Harden says vegetation has grown from the unkempt easement behind her house and into the fence, causing damage to her property. She says, not only has a limb fallen from a tree onto a building in her yard, but some brush got so heavy it broke through a fence. She says she is fearful of snakes and other pests taking up residence just beyond her property line, so she attempted to do something about it.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local pharmacies receive new COVID-19 booster vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to the community, and in some places, appointments are already available. The vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and health departments across the two-state. We spoke to Walgreens and a local pharmacy in Richmond County, who say...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Regency Mall revival project expected to cost $200 million

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - $200 million is the price tag city officials say it’ll cost to turn the old Regency Mall property from an eyesore into a city attraction. We’re talking about a new shopping mall, hundreds of new homes, and even a new school. But the question...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Burke County deputy gives tips for self-defense

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WFXG) - How do you protect yourself when danger is around the corner?. Recent assaults such as the one involving a jogger in Memphis remind us how important it is to be aware of our surroundings and to always be prepared. It's important to learn the different ways in which one can be safe in any unforeseen situation.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 injured in Murphy Road apartments shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in front of an Augusta apartment complex. Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. at the 1900 block of Murphy Road. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken’s Makin’ will go on rain or shine, city leaders say

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s like another holiday in Aiken, except with Aiken’s Makin’, it’s double the fun with the festival picking up Friday and Saturday. Showers are trying to mess things up, but the city and vendors say they’ve waited all year for this moment.
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy