Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Clemmons displays flag for 9/11

CLEMMONS, N.C. — People in Clemmons remembered 9/11 with a massive flag display. The Clemmons Fire Department holds the display annually. The display is near Insterstate 40 and Golding Center Drive. You can see the flag in both directions from miles away. This year, Fire Chief Jerry Brooks said,...
CLEMMONS, NC
WXII 12

Winston Salem JROTC learn about 9/11 in competion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Across the triad, many events commemorated 9/11, yesterday. In Winston-Salem, many focused on first responders. One annual JROTC event began with a ceremony, highlighting the anniversary of the terror attacks, talking about their impact on the country and the importance of first responders that day. That's...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

High Point hosts Community Day

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High point authorities hosted an event this weekend to build relationships with the youth. At Washington Terrace Park, law enforcement brought their K9s, offered flu shots, and gave the youth a chance to ask questions about their jobs. Organizers said they wanted to give them...
HIGH POINT, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County woman bought $3 lottery ticket and won $100,000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman took a chance at the $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Whitney Pakalka bought her lucky ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website. Her combination matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerwall to win $50,000 in the...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston Salem police respond to a stabbing

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Waughtown Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from several stab wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in an argument with the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Gas leak closes restaurant in Yadkin

YADKIN, N.C. — Businesses near 924 S. State Street in Yadkinville were evacuated Monday morning, according to our partners atYadkin Ripple. While WXII12 was not able to get through to Yadkin Fire as of 3 p.m., the Yadkin Ripple reported the evacuation was due to a gas leak. The...
YADKINVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Are gas prices falling or rising?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall begins a week from Thursday and Thanksgiving is 10 weeks from Thursday. Drivers everywhere are hoping prices continue to fall. According to GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of regular is now down for 13 straight weeks. It peaked at about $5.03 in mid-June...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Former Greensboro officer appears in court for manslaughter charge

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The former Greensboro police officer facing a manslaughter charge was back in court in Guilford County, today. It was a brief appearance this afternoon for former officer Matthew Hamilton. The attorneys brought some pre-trial motions aimed to get ahead of a few issues, now 11 months...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Ferndale Avenue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Ferndale Avenue that left one person injured. According to Winston-Salem police, officers were called to a home on Ferndale Avenue around 3:35 a.m. regarding a shooting. They found one person who had been shot in the arm upon arrival. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Virginia women charged in fatal crash on US 29

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman from Virginia has been charged after one person was killed in a crash Friday night at the intersection of U.S. 29 North and Joe Brown Drive, according to Greensboro police. Officers were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. regarding the crash. Police said...
GREENSBORO, NC

