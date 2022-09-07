WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Ferndale Avenue that left one person injured. According to Winston-Salem police, officers were called to a home on Ferndale Avenue around 3:35 a.m. regarding a shooting. They found one person who had been shot in the arm upon arrival. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO