Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Habitat for Humanity ReStore to re-open in new Kernersville location this monthThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WXII 12
Clemmons displays flag for 9/11
CLEMMONS, N.C. — People in Clemmons remembered 9/11 with a massive flag display. The Clemmons Fire Department holds the display annually. The display is near Insterstate 40 and Golding Center Drive. You can see the flag in both directions from miles away. This year, Fire Chief Jerry Brooks said,...
WXII 12
Winston Salem JROTC learn about 9/11 in competion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Across the triad, many events commemorated 9/11, yesterday. In Winston-Salem, many focused on first responders. One annual JROTC event began with a ceremony, highlighting the anniversary of the terror attacks, talking about their impact on the country and the importance of first responders that day. That's...
WXII 12
High Point hosts Community Day
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High point authorities hosted an event this weekend to build relationships with the youth. At Washington Terrace Park, law enforcement brought their K9s, offered flu shots, and gave the youth a chance to ask questions about their jobs. Organizers said they wanted to give them...
WXII 12
Forsyth County woman bought $3 lottery ticket and won $100,000
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman took a chance at the $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Whitney Pakalka bought her lucky ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website. Her combination matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerwall to win $50,000 in the...
WXII 12
Winston Salem police respond to a stabbing
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Waughtown Street. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from several stab wounds. Officers immediately began life-saving measures, while others began interviewing witnesses. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was involved in an argument with the...
WXII 12
Teens who weren't alive for 9/11 honor anniversary with Public Safety Challenge
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The sixth annual 9/11 Public Safety Challenge was held Saturday at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem. With each year, the JROTC high school students competing had less and less of a memory of that day. Now, those participating in the games weren't even alive to see the towers fall.
WXII 12
North Wilkesboro prepares for 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race crowd and traffic changes
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — TheNorth Carolina State Highway Patrol has begun to prepare the road ahead of the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023. The major sporting event is expected to occur at the North Wilkesboro Speedway during the weekend of May 19-21. State and county officials expect thousands of...
WXII 12
Gas leak closes restaurant in Yadkin
YADKIN, N.C. — Businesses near 924 S. State Street in Yadkinville were evacuated Monday morning, according to our partners atYadkin Ripple. While WXII12 was not able to get through to Yadkin Fire as of 3 p.m., the Yadkin Ripple reported the evacuation was due to a gas leak. The...
WXII 12
Are gas prices falling or rising?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall begins a week from Thursday and Thanksgiving is 10 weeks from Thursday. Drivers everywhere are hoping prices continue to fall. According to GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of regular is now down for 13 straight weeks. It peaked at about $5.03 in mid-June...
WXII 12
Surry County: Pedestrian killed while walking on US 601
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A pedestrian was fatally hit Sunday evening while walking in a roadway. At 9:30 p.m., troopers received reports of an accident on U.S. 601 in Surry County. This occurred outside of Mount Airy. Michael Jason Cummings, 43, was walking in the northbound lane of U.S....
WXII 12
Former Greensboro officer appears in court for manslaughter charge
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The former Greensboro police officer facing a manslaughter charge was back in court in Guilford County, today. It was a brief appearance this afternoon for former officer Matthew Hamilton. The attorneys brought some pre-trial motions aimed to get ahead of a few issues, now 11 months...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigate shooting on Ferndale Avenue
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Ferndale Avenue that left one person injured. According to Winston-Salem police, officers were called to a home on Ferndale Avenue around 3:35 a.m. regarding a shooting. They found one person who had been shot in the arm upon arrival. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.
WXII 12
Greensboro police: Dudley Street closed following train crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — All lanes of travel on Dudley Street between East Market and Washington streets have reopened after being closed due to a crash Saturday morning involving a train and vehicle, according to Greensboro police. No injuries have been reported.
WXII 12
Virginia women charged in fatal crash on US 29
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman from Virginia has been charged after one person was killed in a crash Friday night at the intersection of U.S. 29 North and Joe Brown Drive, according to Greensboro police. Officers were called to the area around 7:30 p.m. regarding the crash. Police said...
WXII 12
Deputies arrest, charge barricaded man with domestic assault and battery
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Leaders with the Henry County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a home, and charged him with domestic assault and battery. Deputies responded to a domestic assault call on Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville, Virginia, on Saturday, at 3:30 p.m. When deputies...
