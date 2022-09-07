Bart Johnson and Robyn Lively came to talk with us about the upcoming movie Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters, directed by David de Vos. The movie is about Steve and his love for all three of his daughters – but does he really know who they are? We can discover the heartfelt journey of a dad who is desperately trying to hold onto his little girls but learns he must give up control and trust God with their future.

