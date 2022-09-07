Read full article on original website
Related
This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ
Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
caribbeanlife.com
Plethora of pols on hand for Caribbean Carnival Parade
As expected, a plethora of legislators – a virtual Who’s Who in New York politics – were on hand Monday for the West Indian American Day Carnival Parade. They not only participated in the pre-parade breakfast at the Lincoln Terrace Court at Buffalo Avenue, at the beginning of the parade, but also marched along the long stretch to the Brooklyn Museum, near Grand Army Plaza.
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Sept 8 - 11)
Summer isn’t over yet and the city has so much to offer this holiday weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Diners are unique in so many different ways. One, you can get anything at a diner, two, most are open 24/7, and three, they are a staple to a specific region in the country. There are diners throughout the country, but arguably, the most famous is on the east coast.
See how much these 10 Annadale homes sold for this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked at houses that sold in New Springville, Great Kills, Prince’s Bay, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners, Tottenville, New Dorp and Rosebank.
The most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’
There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5ny.com
Cardi B visits Queens to uplift young students
NEW YORK - A New York City anti-violence organization got a big boost on Friday when rapper Cardi B threw her support behind their effort to foster success among future generations. Cardi B's visit to Queensbridge was part of a back-to-school event put on by the non-profit group Community Capacity...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 8-14
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth II: Revisiting when late monarch came to Staten Island in 1957
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On a fall day in 1957, then 31-year-old Queen Elizabeth II was making her first visit to the United States as queen of England. One of her stops: Staten Island. Queen Elizabeth, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, made the trip across...
brickunderground.com
'We're kicking our landlord out,' Bronx affordable housing lottery, & more
This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out a harrowing story (with photos) about a group of East Village tenants who are trying to kick out an owner who has turned a blind eye to squatters, leaks, and other dangerous conditions. They filed a 7A complaint in housing court, which is a request to appoint a new administrator, and are on rent strike to get better living conditions.
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NY
What is life without doughnuts, not much of a life if you ask me. There are plenty of delicious doughnuts to try here in Westchester County, you don’t have to go very far. Whatever your preference from doughy to cakey, here is a list of must go to doughnut spots in the area.
TAKE 5 Top-Prize Ticket Sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – One very lucky TAKE 5 ticket was purchased for the September...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
For Rent: Small Apartments to Whole Houses
Lucky to Live Here Realty has identified 12 properties currently for rent in the Town of Huntington. Properties range from a whole house rental in Centerport, listed as $4,500 per month to a Huntington one-bedroom unit for $1,900, according to the office.
njurbannews.com
No bags, no carts, no groceries
Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
NBC New York
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Comments / 0