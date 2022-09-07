ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
caribbeanlife.com

Plethora of pols on hand for Caribbean Carnival Parade

As expected, a plethora of legislators – a virtual Who’s Who in New York politics – were on hand Monday for the West Indian American Day Carnival Parade. They not only participated in the pre-parade breakfast at the Lincoln Terrace Court at Buffalo Avenue, at the beginning of the parade, but also marched along the long stretch to the Brooklyn Museum, near Grand Army Plaza.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals

Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

The most beautiful restaurants in New Jersey

The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
RESTAURANTS
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Restaurant Wins National ‘Best Traditional Hot Wing’

There have been a few chicken wing festivals here in Connecticut, but the National Buffalo Wing Festival held in Buffalo, New York is no joke. Joey Chestnut got beat at the wing eating festival this year. Joey Chestnut, the greatest competitive eater of all time, that's how serious Buffalo, New York takes their wings. So it's even more impressive that a Connecticut restaurant's wings won a National Title there this past weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
fox5ny.com

Cardi B visits Queens to uplift young students

NEW YORK - A New York City anti-violence organization got a big boost on Friday when rapper Cardi B threw her support behind their effort to foster success among future generations. Cardi B's visit to Queensbridge was part of a back-to-school event put on by the non-profit group Community Capacity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 8-14

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY Lottery reviews claim on winning $1,000-a-day for life ticket

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just under the wire, a claim has been made on a jackpot-winning lottery ticket that’s expiring on Sept. 9, lottery officials said Wednesday. Back in August, the lottery put out a reminder: come forward or lose your chance at getting the money. The Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per day for life […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

'We're kicking our landlord out,' Bronx affordable housing lottery, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to check out a harrowing story (with photos) about a group of East Village tenants who are trying to kick out an owner who has turned a blind eye to squatters, leaks, and other dangerous conditions. They filed a 7A complaint in housing court, which is a request to appoint a new administrator, and are on rent strike to get better living conditions.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
HuntingtonNow

For Rent: Small Apartments to Whole Houses

Lucky to Live Here Realty has identified 12 properties currently for rent in the Town of Huntington. Properties range from a whole house rental in Centerport, listed as $4,500 per month to a Huntington one-bedroom unit for $1,900, according to the office.
HUNTINGTON, NY
njurbannews.com

No bags, no carts, no groceries

Plastic bag ban causes chaos at New Jersey supermarkets. People are stealing shopping carts and hand baskets from grocery stores across New Jersey. Retailers claim the missing metal carts and plastic baskets directly result from the state’s strict ban on plastic bags that went into effect earlier this year. Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on the law in November 2020—with an 18-month effective date. While proponents and some opponents of the governor lauded the environmentally friendly mandate, others, especially some retailers, continue encountering unusual obstacles–four months after the rollout.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY

