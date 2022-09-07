ADRIAN — Adrian city officials have received a second structural engineering investigation report about what is wrong with the condemned Riverview Terrace apartment building. Based on structural engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti’s preliminary review and site observations, the existing 12-story structure along College Avenue near downtown Adrian has what the engineers called a “discontinuous lateral load path” and “significant distress exists at the connection of the facade to the floor system,” the engineering report says. ...

ADRIAN, MI ・ 41 MINUTES AGO