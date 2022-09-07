Read full article on original website
State exceeds 3,000 COVID deaths
HURON — With nine new deaths reported statewide in Wednesday’s weekly COVID-19 report from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), the state exceeded 3,000 total virus-related fatalities throughout the pandemic. The DOH report added 963 new positive cases, nine new deaths, and 1,027 new recovered cases to...
Freng honored with Bob Duxbury Award
HURON — Bev Freng was awarded the Bob Duxbury Award on Saturday, Sept. 3, during the 2022 South Dakota State Fair. The Bob Duxbury Award began in 2006 to annually honor a Friend of the Fair for their service and dedication to the South Dakota State Fair. The award is presented by the South Dakota State Fair and is administered by the South Dakota State Fair Commission.
