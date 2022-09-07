ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Men's college golf storylines to watch in 2022: Two teams heavily favored as Texas faces uphill climb to defend NCAA title

By Cameron Jourdan, Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3smkXh_0hlqHBlv00

The only good thing about the days getting shorter and the summer fading into fall is that it means that another season of college golf is finally upon us.

As student-athletes across the country prepare to return to the classroom and the golf course after a busy summer amateur schedule, there is no shortage of storylines to watch this season. From Texas’ uphill climb for a national title defense to North Carolina and Vanderbilt’s chances to make a run and Oklahoma’s quest for a three-peat All-American in the transfer portal, here’s what we’re keeping an eye on this men’s college golf season.

Can Texas repeat without a trio of senior leaders?

The defending national champions lost three seniors in twin brothers Pierceson and Parker Coody and Cole Hammer, not to mention longtime assistant coach Jean-Paul Hebert. Seemingly impossible shoes to fill, right? Seniors Travis Vick and Mason Nome are a good start for the Longhorns, seeing as both have national championship experience. So is 6-foot-10 freshman Tommy Morrison, who is expected to arrive on campus in January.

A handful of schools who made match play at the NCAA Championship got better compared to last season, and Texas unfortunately wasn’t one of them, but that doesn’t mean head coach John Fields won’t get his lineup right and ready to compete. He’ll just need some unproven players to step up sooner rather than later. — Woodard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUYJZ_0hlqHBlv00
Travis Vick of Texas runs to his teammates after defeating Cameron Sisk of Arizona State 1 up to win his match and clinch the NCAA Div. I Mens Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic)

Will Oklahoma reload once again with another All-American transfer?

Over the last two years the Sooners have picked up players from the transfer portal that have blossomed into All-Americans in Jonathan Brightwell and last year’s Haskins Award winner, Chris Gotterup. Could Luke Kluver make it a three-peat? The transfer from Kansas has some big shoes to fill and comes to Norman with two years of eligibility remaining and a stellar record with the Jayhawks under his belt. In 24 starts for the Jayhawks, Kluver earned nine top-10 finishes, including three in the top five and a win at the 2021 Gopher Invitational. A team with national championship aspirations each year, Kluver’s 10-4 match play record may come in handy for the Sooners in the spring. — Jourdan

Gordon Sargent, Vanderbilt looking to build off stellar 2021 campaign

It’s hard to imagine a more impressive year for Vanderbilt than what the Commodores achieved in 2022. An SEC Championship. Winning the stroke-play portion of the NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Making it to the semifinals of match play (before falling to eventual national champion, Texas). On top of that team success, Gordon Sargent, then a freshman, won twice, including the NCAA individual title. Cole Sherwood also collected two wins and was a first-team All-American alongside Sargent. Reid Davenport was a second-team All-American. This season, the Commodores bring back four of their five starters from last year, and talented freshman Wells Williams could challenge for the fifth spot. Don’t be surprised if Vanderbilt is in the title hunt once again come May. — Jourdan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyLCY_0hlqHBlv00
Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt holds the trophy after winning the NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. (Photo: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic)

North Carolina the favorites with strong returning lineup and All-American transfer?

Over the last few seasons the Tar Heels have continued to improve and take steps forward. Last year they qualified for match play at the NCAA Championship but bowed out in the quarterfinals. This year, North Carolina returns four starters and will add All-American transfer Dylan Menante – who won a national title with Pepperdine – to the lineup.

You can certainly make an argument for a few teams to be national title contenders, but I’m not sure there’s a team that should be favored more than the Tar Heels. Sophomore David Ford can only improve with more experience in college golf and senior Austin Greaser will be competing with Menante for player of the year honors. — Woodard

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Arizona State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten power rankings after Week 2: A new No. 1 team again, lots of movement overall

It was a very, very confusing week, not just in the Big Ten, but across college football. Week 2 was filled with big upsets across the sport, with teams like Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and Florida going down. Alabama probably should have lost to Texas on the road, but managed to pull out the last-moment win. In the Big Ten, Nebraska lost to a team it should have beaten handily, Wisconsin lost to a Power Five team, but one it should have beaten handily, Northwestern lost after it appeared the Wildcats had turned the corner, and Iowa lost to rival Iowa State. However, Michigan won big, Ohio State looked better than it had in Week 1, as did Penn State and Michigan State. The other teams did what they were supposed to do.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which Big Ten schools have never won a national championship in football?

You might not think it now considering the conference’s recent history, but the Big Ten was quite the powerhouse back in the day. The Ohio State Buckeyes were the last national championship winners to come out of the Big Ten back in 2014, with their most recent appearance in the title game coming in the 2020-21 season. Outside of Ohio State, however, only five other Big Ten teams have made it to the national championship game since 2000, a tough stretch for a proud conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Unc#Golf Course#Golf Club#Men#All American
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks after stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State

Texas A&M entered this weekend 1-0, ranked 6th in both the AP and USA Today coaches polls, and looked to make a statement at home against an Appalachian State team that was coming off of a heartbreaking 63-61 shootout against North Carolina last Saturday. In one of the ugliest, sloppiest, and just plain embarrassing performances by an Aggies team in recent memory, Texas A&M fell to the Mountaineers 17-14, as the game honestly felt like it was never in question for the king slayers of the Sun Belt conference. Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark came into the game wanting to control...
BOONE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington State rises after program-altering victory

Perhaps it was Idaho, not Washington State, we were wrong about in Week 1. After the Cougars barely defeated the Vandals to kick off the season, they stormed back and pulled off a stunning victory over No. 19 Wisconsin – while Idaho gave Big Ten foe Indiana quite a scare. Regardless, Jake Dickert’s squad is moving well up this week’s power rankings, on what was largely a game of blowouts across the Pac-12. USC slammed the door early on Stanford in the league’s only conference matchup, while Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and Utah each secured blowout victories over inferior opponents in the non-conference slate. Oregon...
PULLMAN, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon doesn’t move in the latest USA TODAY coaches poll

Although there were several upsets from around the country, the Oregon Ducks football team stayed at No. 24 in the latest USA TODAY coaches poll that came out Sunday morning. Some thought there might be a reshuffling of the top spots in the poll as Georgia, who dismantled Oregon in Week 1 and defeated Samford 33-0 last night, would move up to the top spot, but Alabama held on, just as it did at Texas. Ohio State remains at No. 3 USC jumped up four spots all the way to No. 8 after the Trojans defeated Stanford 41-28 in Palo Alto, Calif. The Trojans are already looking like the Pac-12 best chance of getting into the College Football Playoff, but there’s still a ton of season left to play. Utah stayed at No. 15. But the big jump occurred in Provo, Utah where BYU surged 11 spots in the poll to No. 14 after its double-overtime win over Baylor. The Cougars visit Autzen Stadium in what is suddenly a huge game for both teams. List Pac-12 Power Rankings: Washington State rises after program-altering victory
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-Marshall: Thundering Herd side

Take away the plane crash and Randy Moss, and you’ll find that Marshall actually has a pretty nice history of team success. It has won 13 conference championships and a couple of national titles at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Now, you can add an upset win over Notre Dame in South Bend to that history. The folks in Huntington will be celebrating this until the wee hours of the morning.
HUNTINGTON, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Former Hog Joe Foucha suspended from LSU because of transfer credits from Arkansas

Joe Foucha was one of the leaders of the Arkansas secondary in his three seasons with the Razorbacks. This past offseason he transferred to LSU; he’s from the state of Louisiana. But Foucha didn’t play in the team’s season-opening loss to Florida State. Coach Brian Kelly said why earlier in the week. “It really has to do with some technical issues with credit hours and transfer credit hours,” Kelly said. “It’s really unfortunate. Joe has done everything we’ve asked him to do.” Foucha was a three-year starter for Arkansas where he racked up 230 tackles and four interceptions. He and last year’s starting nickel, Greg Brooks Jr., both transferred to their home state’s flagship school after the season. Brooks had four tackles against the Seminoles. Kelly said he hopes to have Foucha back as soon as possible, suggesting the former Razorbacks safety would be a regular in the Tigers’ defensive backfield. “Joe’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Kelly said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy