Voices: It’s a tough time to be a republican right now

This isn’t a column about fertiliser prices and the grave impact they’re having on the cost of food. At least for the most part. That’s just your starter. We’ll get to the main course in a moment. But did you realise they’ve surged to such an inflated level that farmers now simply can’t afford the agrichemicals they – and we – rely on? The good people at Standard & Poor’s, a ratings agency, say some have jumped by as much as 280 per cent, which they describe as “unsustainable”. Food price inflation has, meanwhile, hit a record 12.4 per...
Amid Heat On Workplace Safety Issues, Amazon Loses Workplace Safety Head

Amazon.com Inc's AMZN top executive supervising workplace health and safety is leaving in October, CNBC reports citing an internal memo. Heather MacDougall, who joined Amazon in 2019 from the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, will depart effective October 7 to pursue other opportunities outside Amazon. Becky Gansert, VP of...
