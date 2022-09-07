Read full article on original website
Inflation fears are cooling, paving the way for a huge rally in stocks, Credit Suisse's chief US strategist says
Falling inflation expectations could spur the Federal Reserve to end its rate hikes in the spring, lighting a fire under stocks, Golub said.
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Surge With All Eyes On Inflation Data Today — Twitter, Peloton, Oracle Stocks In Focus
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a positive open by Wall Street stocks on Tuesday. Notwithstanding the early pointers, sentiment will largely hinge on the consumer price inflation report for August. On Monday, U.S. stocks advanced for a fourth straight session, with the major averages settling at two-week...
U.S. banks' key performance metric set to turn around in second half
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street banks look set to report better efficiency ratios in the second half of the year, a key metric that deteriorated as global economic gloom sapped income from traditional profit centers and costs surged amid a battle for talent, analysts say.
Ray Dalio Built the World's Largest Hedge Fund. He Swears by These 5 Meeting Rules
In Ray Dalio's book Principles: Life and Work, the billionaire investor and founder of the largest hedge fund in the world, Bridgewater Associates, breaks down nearly everything he's learned over the course of his career into a set of principles. Among these principles are a set of meeting rules that...
Goldman Sachs investment bankers brace for heavy cuts as the firm gets set to wield the axe through its competitive assessment initiative.
The Wall Street firm's investment-banking unit could see big job cuts as dealmaking has slumped. Goldman could shed "several hundred roles" this month.
Voices: It’s a tough time to be a republican right now
This isn’t a column about fertiliser prices and the grave impact they’re having on the cost of food. At least for the most part. That’s just your starter. We’ll get to the main course in a moment. But did you realise they’ve surged to such an inflated level that farmers now simply can’t afford the agrichemicals they – and we – rely on? The good people at Standard & Poor’s, a ratings agency, say some have jumped by as much as 280 per cent, which they describe as “unsustainable”. Food price inflation has, meanwhile, hit a record 12.4 per...
Amid Heat On Workplace Safety Issues, Amazon Loses Workplace Safety Head
Amazon.com Inc's AMZN top executive supervising workplace health and safety is leaving in October, CNBC reports citing an internal memo. Heather MacDougall, who joined Amazon in 2019 from the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, will depart effective October 7 to pursue other opportunities outside Amazon. Becky Gansert, VP of...
Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings
ZURICH, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday.
