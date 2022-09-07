Top-5 most watchable college football games of Week 2

After a Week 1 with a number of near-misses, Week 2 will have plenty of opportunities for big upsets.

Unfortunately that’s because there are a lot of horribly uneven mismatches on the Week 2 schedule, traditionally a time with many college football programs try to squeeze in an early-season cupcake opponent. Thankfully, we do have a handful of legitimately interesting and exciting matchups in Week 2, even if it requires a little digging down into the rankings to find them.

Our list of the most watchable games in college football this week starts at noon and runs all the way through midnight so if you’re looking for a full day of college football viewing, look no further than our weekly guide to your best picks for an entertaining Saturday.

Texas A&M vs. Appalachian State (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Favorite: Texas A&M (-18.5)

While Texas A&M was taking it easy in Week 1 against a hopelessly outmatched opponent, Appalachian State was fighting for its life at home against North Carolina, an effort which ended in heartbreak but showed that the Mountaineers are not a team to be trifled with. App State quarterback Chase Brice was slinging it last week with six touchdowns, including four in the fourth quarter. Texas A&M has a huge talent advantage in this game, but it’s about to face off against a team that is already battle tested.

Texas vs. Alabama (Noon ET on FOX)

Favorite: Alabama (-20.5)

Look, I think we all have some expectations going into this game, and that’s fair. Alabama hasn’t lost a regular season game out of conference since Louisiana-Monroe in 2007. Texas hasn’t really been the same since losing to Bama in the national title game in 2009.

That said, there are reasons to believe Texas could make this game interesting, at least until Bama’s talent differential kicks in. Steve Sarkisian is one of the best in the business at identifying weak points in an opponent’s defense and Alabama’s secondary still has some questions to answer. The issue is whether Texas can protect Quinn Ewers long enough for that to matter. Texas’ best hope here is a shootout, which could make for some very fun TV for the rest of us.

BYU vs. Baylor (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Favorite: Baylor (-3.5)

Two teams with a reputation for toughness squaring off in a ranked-versus-ranked matchup. Both teams came out of the gate swinging last week with huge offensive outputs against inferior opponents. Now they test their mettle against each other in a game that could come down to which defense can make even a handful of stops.

Last year’s game at Baylor, in which the Bears took over in the second half, has been a talking point for BYU all offseason, with the Cougars taking the loss as a challenge to their reputation as one of the most physical teams in football. BYU getting this game at home could prove to be a huge factor, as the late night crowd in Provo will be rocking.

Florida vs. Kentucky (6 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Favorite: Florida (-5.5)

It’s hard to imagine the start of Billy Napier’s tenure at Florida going much better than it did last Saturday night. Facing off against a legitimate non-conference opponent in front of a skeptical home crowd, Napier’s Gators pulled off an impressive late comeback, establishing Anthony Richardson as a clear offensive star and team leader in the process.

But after a tough challenge, things don’t let up this week with the Gators immediately turning around to face Kentucky, a team that has given them fits in recent years and is coming off its second 10-win season in four years. This one is a crucial test for two programs hoping against hope to challenge Georgia in the SEC East.

Pitt vs. Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

Favorite: Tennessee (-6.5)

The optimism at Tennessee is through the roof right now, and this game will be its first true test. The Vols will take their high-flying offense on the road to face a Pitt squad fresh off a hard-fought rivalry win against West Virginia in which the Panthers looked sloppy on both sides of the ball but ultimately found a way to win.

One of the few games this weekend between ranked opponents, this one has a high-stakes feel to it because of where both programs are at the moment, with Pitt looking to show that last year wasn’t a fluke and Tennessee desperate to be a relevant name on the national stage again.

