Women's college golf storylines to watch in 2022: Stacked Stanford looks to defend, an All-American returns to Wake Forest and more

By Cameron Jourdan, Adam Woodard
 4 days ago
The only good thing about the days getting shorter and the summer fading into fall is that it means that another season of college golf is finally upon us.

As student-athletes across the country prepare to return to the classroom and the golf course after a busy summer amateur schedule, there is no shortage of storylines to watch this season. From a stacked Stanford squad set to defend its national championship and the chances of San Jose State being a thorn in their side once again to a darkhorse contender in Kentucky, here’s what we’re keeping an eye on this women’s college golf season.

Will Stanford win again, this time with a Megha-infused lineup?

Stanford made it look easy for most of last season, and the defending national team champions return a loaded roster that includes the last two individual national champions in Rachel Heck and Rose Zhang, as well as star incoming freshman Megha Ganne, who boasts one of the most decorated junior golf careers in recent memory. The Cardinal are deep with seniors Brooke Seay and Angelina Ye as well as junior Sadie Englemann and sophomore Caroline Sturdza all having first-team experience.

Need we say more? Stanford is by far and away the favorite this season. — Woodard

Stanford’s Rachel Heck (left) and Rose Zhang (right) at the 2022 NCAA Championship. (Photo: Darren Reese/Stanford)

Is Wake Forest a national title contender with Emilia Migliaccio returning?

Emilia Migliaccio is back as a graduate student with the Demon Deacons after a year away, and she may help Wake Forest make that final push for a national title. Migliaccio won five times during her career at Wake Forest as an undergrad before taking a brief hiatus from college golf last season. Her return for the 2022-23 season bolsters an already impressive Demon Deacon lineup that features ANNIKA Award watch listers Rachel Kuehn (No. 13 in World Amateur Golf Ranking) and Carolina Chacarra (No. 21), who each won twice last year. With Migliaccio (No. 16) in the fold, they could make their case for one of the strongest trios in women’s college golf. Only time will tell. — Jourdan

Kentucky could make a postseason run

One team to keep an eye on during this season is Kentucky. And you may be wondering, the Wildcats? Kentucky finished tied for seventh out of 12 teams at the NCAA Stanford Regional and failed to qualify for the NCAA Championship. But, this season, the Wildcats return four of their five starters from last year’s team and add an important graduate transfer, Ivy Shepherd from Clemson, a two-time first team All-ACC selection who previously rode a hot streak of 13 consecutive top-25 finishes. Returning for Kentucky is 2021 U.S. Amateur champion Jensen Castle, Laney Frye, Marissa Wenzler and María Villanueva Aperribay, four starters who each played in at least 10 tournaments last year.

That experience should go a long way for the Wildcats, and if they can get to Grayhawk for the NCAA Championship and advance through stroke play, don’t be surprised if Kentucky goes on a match play run. — Jourdan

Jensen Castle tees off on the 4th hole on day one of The Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 21, 2022 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Can San Jose State make their stellar 2021-22 a movement and not just a moment?

The Spartans were a thorn in Stanford’s side throughout the regular season last year and made a strong, compelling case as the best team in the country after winning or finishing runner-up in nine of 11 events, with their worst finishes coming at the Illini Women’s Invitational (fifth) and NCAA Championship (seventh). The five wins were largely thanks to first-team All-American Natasha Andrea Oon, who leaves an impossible hole to fill after finishing the season with wins at both the Mountain West Championship and NCAA Ann Arbor Regional and a runner-up showing at the NCAA Championship. Graduate student Antonia Malate and senior Kajsa Arwefjall are a good start, and sophomore Lucia Lopez Ortega will need to take another big step, too, if San Jose State is to be more than just a one-year flash in the pan. — Woodard

San Jose State’s Antonia Malate. (Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA)

