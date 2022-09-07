Read full article on original website
5 doctors plead guilty in West Virginia in pain pill scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors have pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia. Federal prosecutors say the scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic. It involved the prescribing of thousands of oxycodone pills and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia. Sentencing for the physicians is scheduled for Dec. 22. The physicians were indicted in 2018 along with the owners, managers and other physicians associated with Hope Clinic and a group that managed Hope’s daily operations. The remaining defendants are awaiting trial.
Woman accused of killing woman for unborn baby goes on trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on trial for capital murder. Taylor Rene Parker has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and the daughter who died after being cut from her mother’s womb. Prosecutors told the Bowie County jury Monday that Parker, who is 29, acted not because she wanted a baby but to keep from losing her boyfriend. Witnesses said Parker, who could not conceive after a hysterectomy, had offered $100,000 for a surrogate mother.
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could be ready to use a new, untried execution method to carry out a death sentence later this month. A state attorney told a federal judge Monday it’s “very likely” that nitrogen hypoxia will be available for the execution of Alan Eugene Miller, currently set by lethal injection on Sept. 22. Miller was convicted of killing three men in a workplace shooting rampage in 1999 near Birmingham. Nitrogen hypoxia is supposed to cause death by replacing oxygen with nitrogen. The method has been authorized by Alabama and two other states for executions but never used.
Missouri boarding school can remain open, with oversight
A judge has ruled that a Christian boarding school in southwestern Missouri can remain open despite the state attorney general alleging a “dark pattern of behavior.” Judge David Munton’s ruling allows continued round-the-clock monitoring of Agape Boarding School in Stockton by Missouri child welfare workers. The school serves about 60 boys. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office first sought to shut down Agape on Wednesday after learning that someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect was actively working there. On Friday, the attorney general’s office filed an amended motion alleging systemic abuse. Another hearing is Sept. 21.
Opening statements set in death penalty case in slaying of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Opening statements are expected in the death penalty trial of a man indicted for his role in the death of eight family members. George Wagner IV has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges in the mass killing in southern Ohio in 2016. The opening statements were scheduled for Monday morning in Pike County Court. George Wagner’s brother, Jake Wagner, and his mother, Angela Wagner, have previously pleaded guilty. George Wagner’s defense attorney has said that Jake Wagner told prosecutors that his brother didn’t shoot anyone. Prosecutors say the killings stemmed from a custody dispute over a child Jake Wagner had with one of the victims.
John Lennon’s killer denied parole again, for 12th time
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said Monday that Mark David Chapman appeared before a parole board at the end of August. Chapman shot and killed Lennon on the night of Dec. 8, 1980. State officials have yet to make transcripts of the 67-year-old Chapman’s latest board interview available, but he has repeatedly expressed remorse in previous parole hearings. Chapman is serving a 20-years-to-life sentence at Green Haven Correctional Facility, north of New York City. He is next due to appear before the parole board in February 2024.
Georgia’s shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta
TOCCOA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Republican Party once relied on votes in Atlanta’s close-in suburbs, but today the GOP increasingly relies on the mountains of north Georgia for its votes. An analysis by The Associated Press shows a 41-county region of north Georgia now has as many GOP voters as the core of metro Atlanta. Reliance on those voters shapes the party. In a state where whites are becoming the minority, north Georgia is overwhelmingly white. While Democrats attack and Republicans fret over abortion restrictions and loose gun laws in the suburbs, there’s little public wavering in the mountains. That’s challenging Democrats, who look for votes in the region even if they’re not going to win locally.
Wreckage from float plane crash in Puget Sound located
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor. The Seattle Times reports the NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days. A “large section” similar in length and width to the plane was located by sonar about 190 feet below the surface of the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, according to spokesperson Jennifer Gabris. Investigators, the National Oceanic at Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory scoured an area where people believed the plane had crashed.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day strike over pay
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals said they have recruited temporary nurses and expected to maintain most services. Nurses are seeking pay raises of more than 30% over three years, while hospitals have offered 10% to 12%. The hospital systems say the nurses’ demands are unrealistic.
US support to go for mental health crisis teams in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has announced financial support for expansion of mobile mental-health crisis intervention units in Oregon, the first state to receive the aid. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said prioritizing behavioral health treatment by putting crisis care in reach for more Americans is critical, in Oregon and beyond. He encouraged all states to take advantage of this opportunity. The new Medicaid-supported plan will allow Oregon to provide community-based stabilization services to individuals experiencing mental health and/or substance use crises throughout the state.
Gov. Kristi Noem’s activity to be limited after back surgery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has disclosed that she recently underwent back surgery to treat an injury impacting her spine. The 50-year-old Republican governor says she recently traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for the surgery after receiving treatment for several weeks in South Dakota. The surgery treated an acute condition impacting her lumbar spine. She says the recovery from the surgery will limit her activity for several months, including the amount of travel she can do and the time she can spend standing. Noem is in the midst of a reelection campaign and is also considered a potential 2024 White House contender.
Official: Idaho computer chip plant makes US more resilient
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says a $15 billion investment in a new semiconductor plant by Boise, Idaho-based chipmaker Micron in its hometown is a step in protecting the United States from the vulnerabilities of a globalized market made clear by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Granholm took part Monday in a ceremonial groundbreaking for what is expected to be the largest chipmaking cleanroom in the United States by the end of the decade, covering 600,000 square feet and creating 17,000 American jobs. It’s the largest ever private investment in the state, made possible by last month’s CHIPS and Science Act setting aside $52 billion for the industry.
New York poised to strengthen oversight of nonpublic schools
New York is poised to strengthen its oversight of private and religious schools. Education officials are taking action following years of complaints that thousands of children are graduating from ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools lacking basic academic skills. A Board of Regents committee unanimously approved guidelines Monday to make sure instruction at nonpublic schools is equivalent to that of public schools, as required under New York law. The guidance would apply to all of the state’s 1,800 nonpublic schools. They would have the greatest impact on ultra-Orthodox Jewish schools, called yeshivas. A final vote is scheduled for Tuesday.
Mudslide traps drivers in Southern California as storms bring heavy rainfall over the region
A mudslide trapped multiple drivers in Southern California as storms drenched the region and brought flash flood warnings Sunday evening. Several motorists were rescued after their vehicles became stuck in a mud and debris flow on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Illinois tax rebates are coming — in time for the election
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats who run state government are celebrating because tax rebates totaling more than $1.2 billion are heading to 6 million taxpayers. Rebates on income and property taxes are part of a $1.83 billion inflation-relief package built into this year’s budget. Payments started going out Monday. With eight weeks remaining before the November election, the timing is perfect for Gov. J.B. Pritzker and fellow Democrats. Rebates will arrive as voters decide who to send to Springfield. Revenue Director David Harris says individual taxpayers making less than $200,000 will receive a $50 rebate, with $100 to couples filing jointly earning less than $400,000. Taxpayers will also receive $100 for claimed dependents, up to three.
