Combat Sports

Khamzat Chimaev Confident He Finishes Nate Diaz Ahead Of UFC 279: "I Don't Think That Guy Is Going To Survive One Round"

Undefeated UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev doesn't see Nate Diaz lasting very long in their fight this weekend. Chimaev spoke with reporters at Wednesday's media day for Saturday night's UFC 279 event in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his main event bout with Diaz and made the confident prediction that he will finish the Stockton, California native within one round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tommaso Ciampa Talks Critically-Acclaimed RAW Talk Promo, What Changed His Mind About Main Roster

Tommaso Ciampa talks about the freedom that he feels with aa microphone in-hand, his current health, and joining the main roster. After years on the WWE NXT roster, Tommaso Ciampa made the move to Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 38. While he was initially off to a rocky start, his career began to take an upswing shortly before Triple H assumed control of WWE creative and with the new regime in charge, Ciampa has been able to maximize his abilities, especially his gift of gab, to best enhance the WWE Raw brand.
Alan Angels On Potential Interest In WWE: I Don't Know If I'm Their Cup Of Tea Right Now

Alan Angels discusses a potential run in WWE. When Alan Angels left All Elite Wrestling earlier this summer, fans around the world of wrestling were buzzing with ideas of where the former Dark Order member could end up next. Since departing AEW, Angels has stuck mainly to the independent scene while also making a few appearances on IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Strong.
Dolph Ziggler Reflects On His NXT Run, Says He Was Impressed By Mandy Rose And Toxic Attraction

Dolph Ziggler reflected on his time on NXT and noted that he was especially impressed with Mandy Rose. Ziggler had a substantial run on NXT earlier this year; he surprisingly appeared on the show in February and went on to win the NXT Championship at NXT Roadblock on March 8. Bron Breakker later beat him for the title on the April 4 episode of WWE Raw to end his reign.
Max Dupri Teases The Return Of LA Knight, Castagnoli Retains | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 9, 2022:. - In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Max Dupri teased the return of LA Knight. After the Maximum Male Models' loss on SmackDown, he told them that one has to go through the day to get to the night. Fightful Select recently reported that We've also learned there could be changes to Dupri in the near future.
Claudio Castagnoli: The Only Star Ratings That Matter To The Blackpool Combat Club Are Uber Ratings

Claudio Castagnoli is aiming for the perfect five star rating... on a certain ride-share service. Plenty of wrestlers that are currently in the business spend at least one day per week traveling. When traveling to a place that is far away, ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft are most likely going to be the cheaper alternative to other transportation methods such as renting a car.
Tommaso Ciampa Recalls Pitching Cruiserweight Classic Match, Reflects On ROH Exit

Tommaso Ciampa recalls pitching his match with Johnny Gargano for the WWE Cruiserweight Classic and looks back on his departure from Ring of Honor. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have been linked together since they entered WWE. While they have been a part of numerous NXT TakeOvers classics against one another, the first time the WWE Universe saw them going one-on-one with each other was in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016.
Several At USA Network Happy About WWE Changes

The immediate WWE changes left USA Network happy, according to sources. WWE Raw's viewership numbers exploded the first week with a Triple H-led show, after Vince McMahon retired from the company. WWE Raw landed at over 2.2 million viewers, which was the most in over two years. Fightful reached out...
WWE Stars React To CM Punk's AEW Scrum, Fight

CM Punk's media scrum caught the attention of EVPs in AEW, but also wrestlers around the industry. There were numerous WWE talent that reached out to Fightful to get the notes of what all went down, as well as details behind the skirmish at AEW All Out. A top WWE star said that they believe that the CM Punk that they knew years ago is being highlighted.
CM Punk, Christian Cage, And Alex Reynolds Injury Updates

Big injuries coming out of AEW All Out. On Tuesday, Fightful Select reported Punk injured his triceps during a dive in his AEW All Out main event match against Jon Moxley. Punk was icing his tricep area during the media scrum. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Punk...
Report: Dalton Castle Currently A Free Agent

Dalton Castle is free to go wherever he wants in the world of pro wrestling. Former ROH World Champion Dalton Castle was a major part of Ring of Honor when Tony purchased the promotion in March 2022. Since then, Dalton Castle has been a part of AEW and ROH events sporadically, most recently winning the Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Championships with The Boys at Death Before Dishonor 2022.
