Tommaso Ciampa talks about the freedom that he feels with aa microphone in-hand, his current health, and joining the main roster. After years on the WWE NXT roster, Tommaso Ciampa made the move to Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 38. While he was initially off to a rocky start, his career began to take an upswing shortly before Triple H assumed control of WWE creative and with the new regime in charge, Ciampa has been able to maximize his abilities, especially his gift of gab, to best enhance the WWE Raw brand.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO