Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
News brief: Queen Elizabeth's legacy, EU energy challenges, special master appealed
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, dies at 96. EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's energy disruptions. DOJ appeals special master review of documents seized by the FBI. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. King Charles III is Great Britain's new monarch; this after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died yesterday...
NPR
The top U.S. military officer discusses Ukraine's renewed efforts to push Russia out
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian troops at the Dnipro River, and the long game in the war. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The map of Ukraine shows it's divided by the Dnieper River. It cuts the country...
NPR
EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions
European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. As the EU tries to wean itself off of Russian gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin has predicted that...
NPR
Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley about Queen Elizabeth's death and how change in the monarchy could affect global divides and divisions within the U.K. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at...
NPR
A tropical storm is flooding southern California amid record-breaking heat wave
Sweltering heat isn't the only problem this weekend in California. A tropical storm is bringing flooding to the southern half of the state. And wildfires are making the air quality bad. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. California's weather has been extreme lately in just about every possible way. A record-setting heat wave...
Retired Colonel explains 'cascading effect' impacting Russia's momentum
Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton speaks to CNN’s Pamela Brown about how the command structures differ between the Ukrainian and Russian forces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
King Charles III makes first speech to the U.K.
King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom for the first time today following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, yesterday. Britain's new monarch praised his mother's life of service and said he would continue to emulate it on the throne. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KING KING CHARLES III: In...
NPR
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that a disproportionate number of people who are contracting monkeypox in the U.S. are also HIV-positive. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend....
NPR
Canada's Conservative party likely to elect populist right-winger
Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader tomorrow. And the heavily favored candidate is a member of Parliament who has drawn comparisons to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Emma Jacobs reports from Montreal. (SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORNS HONKING) EMMA JACOBS,...
NPR
DOJ officials appeal special master review of documents seized by the FBI
The Justice Department has filed an appeal and asked a federal judge to halt the order for a special master to review classified documents that it seized at ex-President Trump's Mar-a-largo estate. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Justice Department is appealing a court order for a special master in the investigation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon
Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
NPR
Encore: Queen Elizabeth II, who brought stability to a changing nation
The flag over the White House is flying at half-staff today. And the NFL season opener began with a moment of silence. They were tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 yesterday. She served as the U.K.'s constitutional monarch for more than seven decades, making her the longest ruling monarch in British history. NPR's Frank Langfitt looks at her life and reign.
NFL・
NPR
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those stricter standards. It's actually happened plenty before. Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain the California effect. ADRIAN MA, BYLINE: So the California effect...
NPR
The complicated history of the British commonwealth
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew J. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery at University College London, about the commonwealth's complicated history. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some...
NPR
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges
Steve Bannon, who managed Trump's 2016 campaign and served his administration, surrendered Thursday on charges that he laundered money by diverting funds donated to the We Build the Wall organization. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused...
NPR
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
The political ramifications of the court filings for a special master to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Also, signs the economy may work to the Democrats' advantage in November. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over...
NPR
A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO
Chris Licht became CNN's chairman and CEO in May. A few months later, high-profile departures and arrivals may signal how he will lead the network. This week brought news of the death of CNN founding anchor Bernard Shaw, known for pursuing the news and avoiding flash. And in recent days, CNN's new leader has made moves that he says will return the cable channel closer to its news-driven roots. Some of his changes have sparked concerns inside and outside the network. And for more on that, we have NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Hey, David.
NPR
Bernard Shaw, longtime former news anchor, dies at 82
Bernard Shaw, the pioneering Black journalist who served as CNN's chief anchor for 20 years, died on Wednesday from pneumonia. He was 82. This happens to be a day when journalists around the world are covering a big breaking news story. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. And it's a day we're pausing...
Comments / 0