ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions

European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. As the EU tries to wean itself off of Russian gas, Russian President Vladimir Putin has predicted that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
NPR

A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
AGRICULTURE
NPR

How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley about Queen Elizabeth's death and how change in the monarchy could affect global divides and divisions within the U.K. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Heat Waves#Nuclear Fuel#Nuclear Reactor#Ukraine War#Politics#U N#The United Nations#Npr#Woul
NPR

King Charles III makes first speech to the U.K.

King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom for the first time today following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, yesterday. Britain's new monarch praised his mother's life of service and said he would continue to emulate it on the throne. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KING KING CHARLES III: In...
U.K.
NPR

Canada's Conservative party likely to elect populist right-winger

Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader tomorrow. And the heavily favored candidate is a member of Parliament who has drawn comparisons to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Emma Jacobs reports from Montreal. (SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORNS HONKING) EMMA JACOBS,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
NPR

A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon

Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
MILITARY
NPR

Encore: Queen Elizabeth II, who brought stability to a changing nation

The flag over the White House is flying at half-staff today. And the NFL season opener began with a moment of silence. They were tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 yesterday. She served as the U.K.'s constitutional monarch for more than seven decades, making her the longest ruling monarch in British history. NPR's Frank Langfitt looks at her life and reign.
NFL
NPR

The complicated history of the British commonwealth

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew J. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery at University College London, about the commonwealth's complicated history. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some...
U.K.
NPR

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges

Steve Bannon, who managed Trump's 2016 campaign and served his administration, surrendered Thursday on charges that he laundered money by diverting funds donated to the We Build the Wall organization. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused...
POTUS
NPR

A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO

Chris Licht became CNN's chairman and CEO in May. A few months later, high-profile departures and arrivals may signal how he will lead the network. This week brought news of the death of CNN founding anchor Bernard Shaw, known for pursuing the news and avoiding flash. And in recent days, CNN's new leader has made moves that he says will return the cable channel closer to its news-driven roots. Some of his changes have sparked concerns inside and outside the network. And for more on that, we have NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Hey, David.
BUSINESS
NPR

Bernard Shaw, longtime former news anchor, dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, the pioneering Black journalist who served as CNN's chief anchor for 20 years, died on Wednesday from pneumonia. He was 82. This happens to be a day when journalists around the world are covering a big breaking news story. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. And it's a day we're pausing...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy