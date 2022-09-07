Read full article on original website
NPR
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
The political ramifications of the court filings for a special master to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Also, signs the economy may work to the Democrats' advantage in November. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over...
NPR
Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation
A record-breaking number of anti-trans bills have been introduced across the country, many of them targeting trans children. Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under these conditions. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights...
NPR
A new mental health hotline is focusing on providing support to farmers and ranchers
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Tara Haskins, health director at the healthcare-focused nonprofit AgriSafe, about a new suicide prevention hotline aimed to help agricultural workers. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Anyone having a mental health crisis in the United States can dial 988 for help. But in five states, there's also a...
NPR
Plaintiff: challenging Oklahoma’s transgender bathroom ban ‘just the right thing to do’
Three Oklahoma students are suing the state over its law that bars transgender students from using the bathroom corresponding with their gender identity. Andy Bridge is the lead plaintiff. The suit argues Senate Bill 615 is unconstitutional and should be overturned. Bridge and his parents, Aysha Prather and Eli Bridge,...
NPR
A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon
A mother tells her daughter what it was like being at the Pentagon when a jet tore through the building on Sept. 11, 2001. Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
GOP hopefuls for election posts see enemies within own party
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Four Republicans who have promoted false claims about the 2020 presidential election and are running for top state election offices said Saturday they were fighting against a corrupt system — even pointing a finger at mysterious forces within their own party. The candidates -- Arizona’s Mark Finchem, Michigan’s Kristina Karamo, Nevada’s Jim Marchant and New Mexico’s Audrey Trujillo -- said they want to overhaul how elections are run in their states. They appeared at a conference inside a South Florida hotel ballroom that featured numerous speakers falsely claiming that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. “Our biggest enemy is our own party,” said Marchant, a businessman and former state lawmaker who was among Trump’s most ardent supporters challenging President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Nevada. “Even though we are Republicans, we are kind of the outsiders. We have a battle, but we’re not giving up.” All are members of the America First Secretary of State Coalition, which calls for large-scale changes to elections. While not officially tied to Trump’s America First movement, it’s part of the broader effort promoting conservative candidates who align with the former president’s views.
NPR
Moon Landrieu remembered as a politician with a certain moral core
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu about her father, Moon Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans in the 1970s and died on Monday at 92. People are remembering former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu as a game-changer and a political patriarch. He died this week at age 92 and will be buried tomorrow. Landrieu was a white Democrat who opposed segregation in the 1960s and '70s. He won the New Orleans mayoral seat with rare support from across the racial divide. His daughter is former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu. Senator Landrieu, welcome, and my condolences on your loss.
