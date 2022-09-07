Read full article on original website
NPR
A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
The top U.S. military officer discusses Ukraine's renewed efforts to push Russia out
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian troops at the Dnipro River, and the long game in the war. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The map of Ukraine shows it's divided by the Dnieper River. It cuts the country...
NPR
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at the age of 96. CAROLINE BEATTIE: She's just an amazing woman that's gone through so many different, amazing things in this world and tragedies, too. And she's rose above them all, right to the day she died.
NPR
News brief: Queen Elizabeth's legacy, EU energy challenges, special master appealed
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, dies at 96. EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's energy disruptions. DOJ appeals special master review of documents seized by the FBI. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. King Charles III is Great Britain's new monarch; this after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died yesterday...
NPR
Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
NPR
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth meeting 13 U.S. Presidents across seven decades
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth II's meetings with 13 different U.S. presidents in her seven decades on the throne. The death of Queen Elizabeth II closes a chapter in British history that lasted seven decades. And over that time, the queen met 13 U.S. presidents. NPR's Don Gonyea has highlights.
NPR
Here's why the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine has 'significantly increased'
We start this hour in Ukraine, where a crisis at a nuclear plant appears to be escalating. Earlier today, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency put out a statement saying the risk of an accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had, quote, "significantly increased." He called for an immediate nuclear safety zone around the plant.
NPR
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that a disproportionate number of people who are contracting monkeypox in the U.S. are also HIV-positive. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend....
NPR
The complicated history of the British commonwealth
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew J. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery at University College London, about the commonwealth's complicated history. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some...
NPR
For many people, Queen Elizabeth was the face of a historically oppressive empire
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin asks three academics from Commonwealth countries to reflect on the British Empire's complicated legacy on race.
NPR
King Charles III makes first speech to the U.K.
King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom for the first time today following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, yesterday. Britain's new monarch praised his mother's life of service and said he would continue to emulate it on the throne. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KING KING CHARLES III: In...
NPR
A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon
Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
NPR
City official arrested in stabbing death of Las Vegas investigative journalist
Las Vegas police say DNA evidence and video helped lead to the arrest Wednesday of the Clark County public administrator for the killing of an investigative journalist there. Las Vegas police say they've arrested a local elected official suspected of killing a newspaper reporter who'd written critical stories about him. NPR's Martin Kaste is covering this story from Las Vegas. Hey there.
NPR
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges
Steve Bannon, who managed Trump's 2016 campaign and served his administration, surrendered Thursday on charges that he laundered money by diverting funds donated to the We Build the Wall organization. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused...
NPR
EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions
Europe's energy ministers meet Friday to present a common front against Russia shutting off gas supplies. They're expected to announce considerable belt tightening measures. European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices.
NPR
DOJ officials appeal special master review of documents seized by the FBI
The Justice Department has filed an appeal and asked a federal judge to halt the order for a special master to review classified documents that it seized at ex-President Trump's Mar-a-largo estate. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Justice Department is appealing a court order for a special master in the investigation...
NPR
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
California is home to some of the country's strictest environmental regulations. Those standards can sometimes spread to other states and beyond. It's known as the "California Effect." A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those...
NPR
The people of Edinburgh reflect on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
Everyone knew Britain's Queen Elizabeth was likely to die soon. She was 96. Yet for many, it's still a shock. NPR's Philip Reeves filed this report from the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, where the queen is expected to lie at rest in the coming days. PHILIP REEVES, BYLINE: It's hard...
NPR
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
The political ramifications of the court filings for a special master to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Also, signs the economy may work to the Democrats' advantage in November. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over...
NPR
Trump and DOJ submit special master picks
Audio will be available later today. Former President Trump's lawyers and the Justice Department provided names for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago. Both sides differ over how the review should proceed.
