NPR

Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
NPR

Canada's Conservative party likely to elect populist right-winger

Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader on Saturday.The favored candidate has been compared to former President Trump. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader tomorrow. And...
NPR

EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions

Europe's energy ministers meet Friday to present a common front against Russia shutting off gas supplies. They're expected to announce considerable belt tightening measures. European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices.
NPR

A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR

The complicated history of the British commonwealth

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew J. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery at University College London, about the commonwealth's complicated history. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some...
NPR

How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley about Queen Elizabeth's death and how change in the monarchy could affect global divides and divisions within the U.K. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at...
NPR

King Charles III makes first speech to the U.K.

King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom for the first time today following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, yesterday. Britain's new monarch praised his mother's life of service and said he would continue to emulate it on the throne. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KING KING CHARLES III: In...
NPR

The people of Edinburgh reflect on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. The people of Edinburgh — where the Queen's expected to lie at rest in the coming days — reflect on her legacy. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Everyone knew Britain's Queen Elizabeth was likely to die soon. She was...
NPR

Charles is formally declared king as the nation mourns his mother's death

Charles is formally declared the British monarch at a ceremony today in London, as the nation continues to mourn his mother after 70 years as queen. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RICHARD TILBROOK: Beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years...
U.K.

