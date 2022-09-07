Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those stricter standards. It's actually happened plenty before. Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain the California effect. ADRIAN MA, BYLINE: So the California effect...
NPR
A tropical storm is flooding southern California amid record-breaking heat wave
Sweltering heat isn't the only problem this weekend in California. A tropical storm is bringing flooding to the southern half of the state. And wildfires are making the air quality bad. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. California's weather has been extreme lately in just about every possible way. A record-setting heat wave...
NPR
Homelessness is on the rise in LA, but pandemic aid helped prevent a larger increase
Homelessness is on the rise in L.A. Numbers from the new Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count were released Thursday. Officials say pandemic aid prevented the unhoused population from being even larger. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Homelessness is increasing in Los Angeles, according to new numbers out today. But officials say, the...
NPR
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that a disproportionate number of people who are contracting monkeypox in the U.S. are also HIV-positive. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
Humans are no longer the line judges at the U.S. Open
Electronic line judging has replaced humans at the U.S. Open. But the voices making calls are real people, recorded with varying levels of urgency to sell the call, depending on how close the shot is. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The U.S. Open tennis tournament wraps up with final matches this weekend....
NPR
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley about Queen Elizabeth's death and how change in the monarchy could affect global divides and divisions within the U.K. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at...
U.K.・
NPR
City official arrested in stabbing death of Las Vegas investigative journalist
Las Vegas police say DNA evidence and video helped lead to the arrest Wednesday of the Clark County public administrator for the killing of an investigative journalist there. Las Vegas police say they've arrested a local elected official suspected of killing a newspaper reporter who'd written critical stories about him. NPR's Martin Kaste is covering this story from Las Vegas. Hey there.
NPR
Thousands of dead fish are covering Bay Area beaches after red tide hits region
Thousands of dead fish are washing up on the shores of the San Francisco Bay area. Scientists say the red tide causing the fish kill is likely driven by climate change and human wastewater runoff. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Thousands of dead fish are covering beaches in the Bay Area from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
A slain Las Vegas reporter is remembered as a fair but dogged journalist
This week, police in Las Vegas arrested an elected official for allegedly stabbing a newspaper reporter to death. They say Clark County public administrator Robert Telles was angry over negative coverage which may have caused him to lose the Democratic primary election in June. The situation has shaken the city's journalists and politicians, even as they remember the legacy of the slain reporter. NPR's Martin Kaste reports from Las Vegas.
NPR
Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
NPR
Moon Landrieu remembered as a politician with a certain moral core
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Louisiana Sen. Mary Landrieu about her father, Moon Landrieu, who served as mayor of New Orleans in the 1970s and died on Monday at 92. People are remembering former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu as a game-changer and a political patriarch. He died this week at age 92 and will be buried tomorrow. Landrieu was a white Democrat who opposed segregation in the 1960s and '70s. He won the New Orleans mayoral seat with rare support from across the racial divide. His daughter is former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu. Senator Landrieu, welcome, and my condolences on your loss.
Rep. Karen Bass says her Los Angeles home was burglarized, two firearms stolen
Rep. Karen Bass, a Los Angeles mayoral candidate who was on President Joe Biden's short list for a running mate in 2020, said her home was burglarized Friday night and two firearms were stolen.
Comments / 0