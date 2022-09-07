Read full article on original website
Breakout Bash at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Barn located on Linden Avenue is hosting a mental awareness event called Breakout Bash. This event will feature bands like Matt Frampton, Sharwahl, Rolling Rockers, Funknado, Levi Jameson and The River Rats. Frampton Band Member Casey Summers spoke about why they decided to get involved in this...
Sternwheel Festival this weekend in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ohio—The 46th Annual Ohio River Sternwheel Festival underway in Marietta this weekend. Each year, the Sternwheel festival draws thousands of people to Ohio’s oldest city. At the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum Rivers, festival-goers enjoy seeing paddle-wheelers of various ages and sizes, take part in numerous events including live music, food vendors, crafts and witness the festivals’ famous fireworks display.
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
“Food Truck Friday” in downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Today is the final “Food Truck Friday” of the year. Sponsored by the Cambridge Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni, the event features various local food trucks that feature a variety of delicious entrees and deserts right in the heart of downtown Cambridge from 4 to 8 p.m.. The trucks will set up right in front of Cambridge City Hall on the street in the 800 block of Wheeling Avenue (the street will be closed during the event). Beer and live music will be provided as well. Bring a lawn chair and kick-off the weekend with co-workers and friends in beautiful downtown Cambridge.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium offering half-price admission for two days in September
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County residents can enjoy half-price admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium for two days in September. The Zoo will offer half-price admission on September 11 and 12 to celebrate and thank Franklin County residents for their support of their levy. Franklin County Community...
Senior dog seeks 4Ever Home and loves to play with her toys
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center describes this 10-year-old as a wiggly, sweet gal! Almond Joy has been in and out of the shelter since 2018. In July of this year, her 4 Ever Home caught fire, and two of her dog mates died. Afterward, her family had no […]
Bobcats Beat St. C on Youth Volleyball Night
The Cambridge High School volleyball team showed off for the future Bobcats with a 3-0 win over St. Clairsville on Youth Volleyball Night at Cambridge High School. The Bobcats swept the Buckeye 8 match by scores of 25-22, 25-13, and 25-19 to improve their record to 4-4 for the season.
Ohio University brings in record-setting first year class to Athens Campus
ATHENS, Ohio -The anticipation for the college fall semester 2022 has been building for some time and now it’s official as Ohio University has welcomed the largest first-year class of students in the institution’s 218-year history. The University also enrolled more students from underrepresented groups in its incoming...
September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats
Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
People can get certain criminal records sealed or expunged this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's an effort this Saturday to help neighbors, but resources are available year-round. Franklin County Municipal Judge Jim O'Grady talked with ABC6/FOX28 about an effort. They are trying to get the word out about a program designed to help people seal and expunge criminal records for free.
Giant Eagle to eliminate single-use plastic bags in central Ohio stores next month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Giant Eagle announced its central Ohio supermarkets will discontinue the use of plastic grocery bags beginning on Oct. 20. In a press release, the company said Americans use 5 trillion single-use plastic bags with more than 90% of which are never recycled. Giant Eagle said the...
Ohio man stalked TV actress and her daughter for 12 years, FBI says
An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison in Los Angeles after he harassed a television actress and her daughter for 12 years.
Ohio man’s 12-year harassment of TV actress, daughter ends with prison sentence
LOS ANGELES, California — An Ohio man who spent 12 years harassing a TV actress and her daughter, making repeated threats to torture, rape and kill them, was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison by a federal judge in California. James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, which...
OH man, WV woman sentenced for multi-state drug trafficking ring
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Columbus man and a Huntington woman have been sentenced in connection to drug trafficking in the Mountain State. During a press conference Sept. 7, 2022, United States Attorney Will Thompson said Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio and Kimberly Ann Combs, 45, of Huntington were the last of 19 people […]
Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
Giant Eagle: Plastic bags gone by October 20
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Giant Eagle will get rid of single-use plastic bags on October 20, the company announced on Thursday. The grocery store chain will encourage shoppers to bring or buy reusable bags instead. The move will take six million pounds of plastic out of the waste stream each year, according to Cara Mercil, […]
CRIME NEWS: Eight men from Orrville, Massillon, Canton, Louisville, Dover face drug trafficking charges
Eight men, including three from Orrville, were charged in a three-count indictment with operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties and elsewhere in Ohio, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Ohio.
Flight 93 Flag to fly at Guernsey County Courthouse for the 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A special flag will be flying on the Guernsey County Courthouse Square this weekend, marking the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9-11. The flag, provided by county resident, David McKim, honors the innocent victims of United Airlines Flight 93, which was commandeered by terrorists and, despite the heroic efforts of its passengers and crew, crashed into a field near Shanksville, PA. On the morning of September 11, 2001, McKim states that, while near the Cambridge City Park’s Duck Pond, he observed a large jet flying overhead. He took note that the plane was rocking back and forth at an abnormally low altitude, obviously in some sort of trouble. Soon after, upon returning home and watching the day’s events unfold on television, he learned of the crash of Flight 93. McKim says he never forgot what he saw in the air that morning. Last year, for the 20th anniversary observance of 9-11, McKim traveled to Shanksville to visit the memorial honoring the victims. While there, he discovered an unexpected connection between Flight 93 and Cambridge. “They had some pilots and flight attendants paying their respects at the memorial as well as talking to patrons,” said McKim. “One of the features of the memorial was a room they setup with a computer-made model that showed the flight path. I was wondering how they had the information surrounding the final stages of the flight path, leading up to the crash. I was showed a record of the final cellphone tower pings from passengers aboard the flight. It was actually recorded somewhere over the eastern side of Cambridge, close to where the Municipal Court building is today. “It’s difficult to confront and process such a story when we’ve been given a lot of added information,” McKim continued. “The memorial includes a film recalling the events onboard the plane. It’s heavy, it’s sad and it is truly a tragedy. While at the memorial, I had the chance to speak with a family member of one of the passengers and mentioned an idea about flying the Flight 93 flag here in Cambridge. So I’m happy that our invitation for the Flight 93 Flag to be flown at our Courthouse could be made possible to honor the memory of those aboard and their families. The gentleman who provided the flag requested that I pass along a thank you to the city of Cambridge for remembering them.”
