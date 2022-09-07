ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHIZ

Breakout Bash at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, OH- The Barn located on Linden Avenue is hosting a mental awareness event called Breakout Bash. This event will feature bands like Matt Frampton, Sharwahl, Rolling Rockers, Funknado, Levi Jameson and The River Rats. Frampton Band Member Casey Summers spoke about why they decided to get involved in this...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Sternwheel Festival this weekend in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio—The 46th Annual Ohio River Sternwheel Festival underway in Marietta this weekend. Each year, the Sternwheel festival draws thousands of people to Ohio’s oldest city. At the confluence of the Ohio and Muskingum Rivers, festival-goers enjoy seeing paddle-wheelers of various ages and sizes, take part in numerous events including live music, food vendors, crafts and witness the festivals’ famous fireworks display.
MARIETTA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Boats are lining up in preparation for the 46th annual Sternwheel Festival.

Boats are coming in and lining up in preparation for this weekends sternwheel festival. Marietta’s 46th annual sternwheeler festival begins with opening ceremonies Friday night at 6:00P.M. Jennifer Thomas, the Director General of Sternwheel Festival, said they’re expecting around 30 sternwheerlers this year… which is typical for the festival....
MARIETTA, OH
Your Radio Place

“Food Truck Friday” in downtown Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Today is the final “Food Truck Friday” of the year. Sponsored by the Cambridge Citizen’s Police Academy Alumni, the event features various local food trucks that feature a variety of delicious entrees and deserts right in the heart of downtown Cambridge from 4 to 8 p.m.. The trucks will set up right in front of Cambridge City Hall on the street in the 800 block of Wheeling Avenue (the street will be closed during the event). Beer and live music will be provided as well. Bring a lawn chair and kick-off the weekend with co-workers and friends in beautiful downtown Cambridge.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Bobcats Beat St. C on Youth Volleyball Night

The Cambridge High School volleyball team showed off for the future Bobcats with a 3-0 win over St. Clairsville on Youth Volleyball Night at Cambridge High School. The Bobcats swept the Buckeye 8 match by scores of 25-22, 25-13, and 25-19 to improve their record to 4-4 for the season.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio University brings in record-setting first year class to Athens Campus

ATHENS, Ohio -The anticipation for the college fall semester 2022 has been building for some time and now it’s official as Ohio University has welcomed the largest first-year class of students in the institution’s 218-year history. The University also enrolled more students from underrepresented groups in its incoming...
ATHENS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats

Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
OHIO STATE
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Giant Eagle: Plastic bags gone by October 20

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Giant Eagle will get rid of single-use plastic bags on October 20, the company announced on Thursday. The grocery store chain will encourage shoppers to bring or buy reusable bags instead. The move will take six million pounds of plastic out of the waste stream each year, according to Cara Mercil, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Flight 93 Flag to fly at Guernsey County Courthouse for the 21st Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A special flag will be flying on the Guernsey County Courthouse Square this weekend, marking the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9-11. The flag, provided by county resident, David McKim, honors the innocent victims of United Airlines Flight 93, which was commandeered by terrorists and, despite the heroic efforts of its passengers and crew, crashed into a field near Shanksville, PA. On the morning of September 11, 2001, McKim states that, while near the Cambridge City Park’s Duck Pond, he observed a large jet flying overhead. He took note that the plane was rocking back and forth at an abnormally low altitude, obviously in some sort of trouble. Soon after, upon returning home and watching the day’s events unfold on television, he learned of the crash of Flight 93. McKim says he never forgot what he saw in the air that morning. Last year, for the 20th anniversary observance of 9-11, McKim traveled to Shanksville to visit the memorial honoring the victims. While there, he discovered an unexpected connection between Flight 93 and Cambridge. “They had some pilots and flight attendants paying their respects at the memorial as well as talking to patrons,” said McKim. “One of the features of the memorial was a room they setup with a computer-made model that showed the flight path. I was wondering how they had the information surrounding the final stages of the flight path, leading up to the crash. I was showed a record of the final cellphone tower pings from passengers aboard the flight. It was actually recorded somewhere over the eastern side of Cambridge, close to where the Municipal Court building is today. “It’s difficult to confront and process such a story when we’ve been given a lot of added information,” McKim continued. “The memorial includes a film recalling the events onboard the plane. It’s heavy, it’s sad and it is truly a tragedy. While at the memorial, I had the chance to speak with a family member of one of the passengers and mentioned an idea about flying the Flight 93 flag here in Cambridge. So I’m happy that our invitation for the Flight 93 Flag to be flown at our Courthouse could be made possible to honor the memory of those aboard and their families. The gentleman who provided the flag requested that I pass along a thank you to the city of Cambridge for remembering them.”
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH

