NPR
When kids yell 'Alexa, play poop,' you'll hear these songs
You might want to make sure Alexa is out of earshot for this next story. You can say basically anything to a smart speaker. You can tell it to set an alarm. AUTOMATED VOICE: Alarm set for 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. SHAPIRO: You can ask her what the weather will be.
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at the age of 96. CAROLINE BEATTIE: She's just an amazing woman that's gone through so many different, amazing things in this world and tragedies, too. And she's rose above them all, right to the day she died.
It's hard to think of a Britain without Queen Elizabeth II. What's her legacy?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Tracy Borman, royal historian and author of Crown and Sceptre, about the life and legacy of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
The people of Edinburgh reflect on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at her estate in Balmoral, Scotland. The people of Edinburgh — where the Queen's expected to lie at rest in the coming days — reflect on her legacy. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Everyone knew Britain's Queen Elizabeth was likely to die soon. She was...
Saying goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II who reigned for more than 70 years
Queen Elizabeth II, the U.K.'s longest-serving monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96. The queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change. King Charles III is Great Britain's new monarch. This after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died yesterday at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. She was 96. Elizabeth was the longest-serving monarch in British history. She was on the throne for 70 years. Here she is a few years before she became queen in 1952.
King Charles III makes first speech to the U.K.
King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom for the first time today following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, yesterday. Britain's new monarch praised his mother's life of service and said he would continue to emulate it on the throne. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KING KING CHARLES III: In...
Encore: Queen Elizabeth II, who brought stability to a changing nation
The flag over the White House is flying at half-staff today. And the NFL season opener began with a moment of silence. They were tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 yesterday. She served as the U.K.'s constitutional monarch for more than seven decades, making her the longest ruling monarch in British history. NPR's Frank Langfitt looks at her life and reign.
NFL・
Roxy Music's Phil Manzanera on the band's 50th anniversary and upcoming world tour
ROXY MUSIC: (Singing) Oh, catch that buzz. Love is the drug I'm thinking of. Oh... SIMON: The band has just one Top-40 hit, "Love Is The Drug," but its music is considered essential in the history of rock connoisseurs - witty, lyrical, innovative and remarkably danceable. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, and we are joined now by its lead guitarist, Phil Manzanera.
Charles is formally declared king as the nation mourns his mother's death
Charles is formally declared the British monarch at a ceremony today in London, as the nation continues to mourn his mother after 70 years as queen. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RICHARD TILBROOK: Beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years...
Royal commentator on what comes next following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Richard Fitzwilliams, a longtime royal watcher and commentator, about the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II and what comes next after her death on Thursday. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Queen Elizabeth II has died at age 96. She was the longest ruling monarch in British history. Richard...
The complicated history of the British commonwealth
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew J. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery at University College London, about the commonwealth's complicated history. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some...
Ling Ma on Bliss Montage, her new book of short stories
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Ling Ma about "Bliss Montage," her new collection of surrealistic short stories. You turn the pages of "Bliss Montage," Ling Ma's new book of short stories, and find the world you thought you knew shaken up and rearranged. A woman lives in a Los Angeles house that's stocked with 100 of her former boyfriends. There's a recreational drug called "G" that makes people invisible, which seems fun at first, but winds up concealing other problems. A Yeti not only comes to life but splashes on Old Spice and lights up American Spirit cigarettes. Not what you'd expect from a figure from Himalayan folklore, now is it? "Bliss Montage" is a collection of short stories told with what's become her signature sting of wit and satire by Ling Ma, author of the highly acclaimed novel "Severance." And she joins us now.
Women's stories in Amazon's 'Rings of Power' take center stage
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rebecca Jennings about her essay in Vox, "In The Rings of Power, it's not horrifying to be a woman," about the role of women in the Lord of the Rings prequel series.
Queen Elizabeth II's body begins its journey to London on Sunday
Audio will be available later today. The coffin will pass through Edinburgh, Scotland, where people are sharing their differing views on the monarchy.
Merriam-Webster has added 370 words and phrases to its dictionary
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Three hundred seventy words and phrases have been added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice was among the new additions, along with yeet, an exclamation of excitement, sus, short for suspicious or suspect, and ICYMI for in case you missed it. Adding new words to the dictionary always causes a brouhaha, but Merriam-Webster says a word becomes eligible if it's used by a lot of people over long time.
For decades, the media struggled to capture Queen Elizabeth II
"I didn't get a picture of her. I was so mesmerized." When I stood on the street outside Westminster Abbey in 2011, wedged into a crowd watching the arrivals and departures at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, smartphones and digital cameras were everywhere. People held them up to take pictures of nothing, of everything. Of the horses, the carriages, the other people, and the waving Will and Kate pennants. They struggled to get their cameras positioned so they weren't blocked by other people's cameras. Were they tall enough, could they bend enough, could they reach far enough to get the shot?
News brief: Queen Elizabeth's legacy, EU energy challenges, special master appealed
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, dies at 96. EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's energy disruptions. DOJ appeals special master review of documents seized by the FBI. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. King Charles III is Great Britain's new monarch; this after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died yesterday...
A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
A kidnapped goddess returns home, after prosecutors expose art thieves
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Erin Thompson of CUNY about the recent seizure of ancient artifacts from the Met Museum, and the forthcoming repatriation of these objects to their home countries. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. More than 70 stolen artifacts, some more than 2,000 years old, returned home to Italy and...
Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
