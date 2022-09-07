Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend. A large proportion of monkeypox cases have occurred in people with HIV. Here's NPR's Pien Huang. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: In the U.S., around 20% of men who have sex with men...
NPR
Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon indicted on New York state charges
Today, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon was indicted on New York State charges. He's accused of lying to people who contributed to a nonprofit set up to build a portion of a wall along the southern border. Now, this is the second time that Bannon has been indicted for crimes related to that charity, but the first time around, he was pardoned by former President Trump. NPR's Andrea Bernstein was in court today and joins us now. Hey, Andrea.
NPR
Trans students say they are nervous to go to school under anti-trans legislation
This year, a record-breaking number of bills have been introduced across the country targeting the rights of transgender kids. That includes Pennsylvania, where earlier this year, legislators attempted to ban trans girls from competing on girls' sports teams. Michaela Winberg of member station WHYY checked in with some trans and non-binary kids to see how they're feeling about going back to school in this climate.
NPR
Advocates look to credit card companies to track suspect gun sales
A growing number of politicians and advocates for tighter gun regulations aren't just asking for change from the government. They want credit card companies to play a part, too. Samantha Max of member station WNYC explains how. SAMANTHA MAX, BYLINE: When you buy something with a credit card, the card...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
DOJ officials appeal special master review of documents seized by the FBI
The Justice Department is appealing a court order for a special master in the investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified information. Prosecutors say they have serious concerns about handing government secrets to a third party. And the intelligence community has had to pause its assessment of national security risks because of the judge's broad wording in the decision.
NPR
Humans are no longer the line judges at the U.S. Open
Electronic line judging has replaced humans at the U.S. Open. But the voices making calls are real people, recorded with varying levels of urgency to sell the call, depending on how close the shot is. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The U.S. Open tennis tournament wraps up with final matches this weekend....
NPR
City official arrested in stabbing death of Las Vegas investigative journalist
Las Vegas police say DNA evidence and video helped lead to the arrest Wednesday of the Clark County public administrator for the killing of an investigative journalist there. Las Vegas police say they've arrested a local elected official suspected of killing a newspaper reporter who'd written critical stories about him. NPR's Martin Kaste is covering this story from Las Vegas. Hey there.
NPR
The impact of California's environmental regulations ripples across the U.S.
Now that California has banned the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, other states may follow and adopt those stricter standards. It's actually happened plenty before. Adrian Ma and Darian Woods from our daily economics podcast The Indicator explain the California effect. ADRIAN MA, BYLINE: So the California effect...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
A pine nut harvester in China spent 2 days aloft in a hydrogen balloon
Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Harvesting pine nuts is no easy job. It's usually done by climbing really tall trees, which can be dangerous. So a harvester in China used a hydrogen balloon, but this past weekend, his balloon became untethered while he was still on it, and he drifted off. He was in the air for two days before finally being able to bring it back to the ground. He landed 200 miles from where he started. Thankfully, he's OK besides some back pain and is recovering in the hospital. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Plaintiff: challenging Oklahoma’s transgender bathroom ban ‘just the right thing to do’
Three Oklahoma students are suing the state over its law that bars transgender students from using the bathroom corresponding with their gender identity. Andy Bridge is the lead plaintiff. The suit argues Senate Bill 615 is unconstitutional and should be overturned. Bridge and his parents, Aysha Prather and Eli Bridge,...
NPR
What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle?
The legal battle over classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago continues, and one phrase that stands out as a point of contention is executive privilege. Jonathan Shaub joins us. He worked for years at the Department of Justice in the office that advises the executive branch on matters of privilege - now teaches at the University of Kentucky College of Law. Professor Shaub, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
A remembrance of Sept. 11 from a person working that day at the Pentagon
A mother tells her daughter what it was like being at the Pentagon when a jet tore through the building on Sept. 11, 2001. Time now for StoryCorps. Tesia Williams was one of the first people in her family to go to college. Shortly after graduating, she got a job at the Pentagon. She was there on September 11, 2001, when one of four hijacked planes crashed into the building and killed 184 people. At StoryCorps, she told her 17-year-old daughter, Mikayla Stephens, what it meant to be there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Government regulators express concern as pension fund managers dip into crypto
Should retirement funds invest in risky assets like crypto? It's reminiscent of an earlier debate, one that involved a fledgling venture capital industry and something known as the prudent man rule. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Pension fund managers are dipping their toes into crypto, and government regulators are saying, be careful....
NPR
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Jane Hartley about Queen Elizabeth's death and how change in the monarchy could affect global divides and divisions within the U.K. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at...
U.K.・
NPR
A slain Las Vegas reporter is remembered as a fair but dogged journalist
This week, police in Las Vegas arrested an elected official for allegedly stabbing a newspaper reporter to death. They say Clark County public administrator Robert Telles was angry over negative coverage which may have caused him to lose the Democratic primary election in June. The situation has shaken the city's journalists and politicians, even as they remember the legacy of the slain reporter. NPR's Martin Kaste reports from Las Vegas.
NPR
Justice Dept. and Trump lawyers dispute how the Mar-A-Lago special master should work
Lawyers for former President Trump and the Justice Department laid bare significant differences over who should serve as an independent special master to review materials collected during the Aug. 8 court-authorized search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago club that turned up highly classified documents. They also split over how the special master...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO
Chris Licht became CNN's chairman and CEO in May. A few months later, high-profile departures and arrivals may signal how he will lead the network. This week brought news of the death of CNN founding anchor Bernard Shaw, known for pursuing the news and avoiding flash. And in recent days, CNN's new leader has made moves that he says will return the cable channel closer to its news-driven roots. Some of his changes have sparked concerns inside and outside the network. And for more on that, we have NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Hey, David.
NPR
Trump and DOJ submit special master picks
Audio will be available later today. Former President Trump's lawyers and the Justice Department provided names for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago. Both sides differ over how the review should proceed.
NPR
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over the week in politics. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: What should we make of these conflicting proposals?. ELVING: You know,...
NPR
A new mental health hotline is focusing on providing support to farmers and ranchers
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Tara Haskins, health director at the healthcare-focused nonprofit AgriSafe, about a new suicide prevention hotline aimed to help agricultural workers. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Anyone having a mental health crisis in the United States can dial 988 for help. But in five states, there's also a...
Comments / 0