Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
DOJ officials appeal special master review of documents seized by the FBI
The Justice Department has filed an appeal and asked a federal judge to halt the order for a special master to review classified documents that it seized at ex-President Trump's Mar-a-largo estate. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The Justice Department is appealing a court order for a special master in the investigation...
NPR
Justice Dept. and Trump lawyers dispute how the Mar-A-Lago special master should work
The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump have made their proposals over how to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. They disagree on a lot. And in court documents filed last night, both parties submitted names for who they would like to see oversee the process and how that person would work. NPR's Deepa Shivaram joins us now. Deepa, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
The political ramifications of the court filings for a special master to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Also, signs the economy may work to the Democrats' advantage in November. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over...
NPR
What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle?
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Jonathan Shaub about the role of executive privilege in the legal battle over government documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Shaub teaches law at the University of Kentucky. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The legal battle over classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago continues, and one phrase that stands out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
The top U.S. military officer discusses Ukraine's renewed efforts to push Russia out
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russian troops at the Dnipro River, and the long game in the war. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The map of Ukraine shows it's divided by the Dnieper River. It cuts the country...
NPR
Trump and DOJ submit special master picks
Audio will be available later today. Former President Trump's lawyers and the Justice Department provided names for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago. Both sides differ over how the review should proceed.
NPR
News brief: Queen Elizabeth's legacy, EU energy challenges, special master appealed
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch, dies at 96. EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's energy disruptions. DOJ appeals special master review of documents seized by the FBI. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. King Charles III is Great Britain's new monarch; this after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died yesterday...
NPR
Ukraine makes surprise advances in the east; Russian-held nuclear reactor powers down
Audio will be available later today. Ukraine has retaken a number of villages in the country's east. These gains come as the operator of the Russian-held nuclear power plant said it will power down the last working reactor there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts
President Biden has appointed a record number of federal judges. NPR's Michel Martin asks former federal prosecutor and legal expert David Lat how those efforts could shape the courts for generations. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. President Biden has appointed a record number of judges to the federal bench so far, more...
NPR
Ukraine is fighting both a physical and cyber war against Russia
Today, Ukrainian forces entered a key transportation and supply hub for the Russian military, a move even Russia's defense ministry confirmed. It follows a rapid advance by Ukrainian forces to retake ground in the northeastern part of the country. It could signal an important turning point in this six-month-old conflict, where Ukraine has been forced to defend itself against both conventional warfare and a more recent phenomenon, cyberattack. That's where we turn now.
NPR
Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
NPR
Canada's Conservative party likely to elect populist right-winger
Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader tomorrow. And the heavily favored candidate is a member of Parliament who has drawn comparisons to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Emma Jacobs reports from Montreal. (SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORNS HONKING) EMMA JACOBS,...
NPR
How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile
Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at the age of 96. CAROLINE BEATTIE: She's just an amazing woman that's gone through so many different, amazing things in this world and tragedies, too. And she's rose above them all, right to the day she died.
U.K.・
NPR
A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO
Chris Licht became CNN's chairman and CEO in May. A few months later, high-profile departures and arrivals may signal how he will lead the network. This week brought news of the death of CNN founding anchor Bernard Shaw, known for pursuing the news and avoiding flash. And in recent days, CNN's new leader has made moves that he says will return the cable channel closer to its news-driven roots. Some of his changes have sparked concerns inside and outside the network. And for more on that, we have NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Hey, David.
NPR
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth meeting 13 U.S. Presidents across seven decades
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth II's meetings with 13 different U.S. presidents in her seven decades on the throne. The death of Queen Elizabeth II closes a chapter in British history that lasted seven decades. And over that time, the queen met 13 U.S. presidents. NPR's Don Gonyea has highlights.
NPR
EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions
Europe's energy ministers meet Friday to present a common front against Russia shutting off gas supplies. They're expected to announce considerable belt tightening measures. European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices.
NPR
Puzzling trend: large proportion of monkeypox cases have happened in people with HIV
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that a disproportionate number of people who are contracting monkeypox in the U.S. are also HIV-positive. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. U.S. health officials are hopeful that the monkeypox outbreak is now slowing. But they have noticed a puzzling trend....
NPR
Are federal judges more likely to side with presidents who appoint them?
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with professor Neal Devins of William and Mary School of Law about whether federal judges side with the presidents who appoint them.
NPR
Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election
Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
For many people, Queen Elizabeth was the face of a historically oppressive empire
NPR's Michel Martin asks three academics from Commonwealth countries to reflect on the British Empire's complicated legacy on race. As we continue to remember the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, we're going to turn to what may be a sensitive issue for some. It is the ambivalence and even resentment some may feel right now as the world marks the death of the long-serving monarch. While the late queen was a beloved symbol of family and national unity to millions. For others, she was the contemporary face of an historically oppressive empire, the building of which caused profound suffering around the world. During her reign, independence movements swept across many former colonies. Most would go on to enjoy good diplomatic relations with the U.K., but that history remains a part of collective memory.
Comments / 0