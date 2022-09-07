ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

NPR

Justice Dept. and Trump lawyers dispute how the Mar-A-Lago special master should work

The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump have made their proposals over how to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. They disagree on a lot. And in court documents filed last night, both parties submitted names for who they would like to see oversee the process and how that person would work. NPR's Deepa Shivaram joins us now. Deepa, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR

Trump and DOJ submit special master picks

Audio will be available later today. Former President Trump's lawyers and the Justice Department provided names for a special master to review materials seized at Mar-a-Lago. Both sides differ over how the review should proceed.
Politics
U.S. Politics
NPR

How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts

President Biden has appointed a record number of federal judges. NPR's Michel Martin asks former federal prosecutor and legal expert David Lat how those efforts could shape the courts for generations. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. President Biden has appointed a record number of judges to the federal bench so far, more...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Ukraine is fighting both a physical and cyber war against Russia

Today, Ukrainian forces entered a key transportation and supply hub for the Russian military, a move even Russia's defense ministry confirmed. It follows a rapid advance by Ukrainian forces to retake ground in the northeastern part of the country. It could signal an important turning point in this six-month-old conflict, where Ukraine has been forced to defend itself against both conventional warfare and a more recent phenomenon, cyberattack. That's where we turn now.
POLITICS
NPR

Democracy around the world seems to be experiencing upheaval

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Moisés Naím, a distinguished fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the stability and effectiveness of democracies around the world. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. When Liz Truss took power this week in London, she became the United Kingdom's fourth prime minister in...
WORLD
NPR

Canada's Conservative party likely to elect populist right-winger

Canada's official opposition, the Conservative Party, will announce the results of elections for a new party leader tomorrow. And the heavily favored candidate is a member of Parliament who has drawn comparisons to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Emma Jacobs reports from Montreal. (SOUNDBITE OF CAR HORNS HONKING) EMMA JACOBS,...
POLITICS
NPR

How the death of Queen Elizabeth will change the U.K.'s diplomatic profile

Many around the world continue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died yesterday at the age of 96. CAROLINE BEATTIE: She's just an amazing woman that's gone through so many different, amazing things in this world and tragedies, too. And she's rose above them all, right to the day she died.
U.K.
NPR

A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO

Chris Licht became CNN's chairman and CEO in May. A few months later, high-profile departures and arrivals may signal how he will lead the network. This week brought news of the death of CNN founding anchor Bernard Shaw, known for pursuing the news and avoiding flash. And in recent days, CNN's new leader has made moves that he says will return the cable channel closer to its news-driven roots. Some of his changes have sparked concerns inside and outside the network. And for more on that, we have NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Hey, David.
BUSINESS
NPR

EU ministers will meet to discuss Russia's natural gas disruptions

Europe's energy ministers meet Friday to present a common front against Russia shutting off gas supplies. They're expected to announce considerable belt tightening measures. European Union energy ministers meet in Brussels today to look at options for getting through this winter in the midst of unprecedented Russian gas cuts and skyrocketing energy prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election

Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
IMMIGRATION
NPR

For many people, Queen Elizabeth was the face of a historically oppressive empire

NPR's Michel Martin asks three academics from Commonwealth countries to reflect on the British Empire's complicated legacy on race. As we continue to remember the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, we're going to turn to what may be a sensitive issue for some. It is the ambivalence and even resentment some may feel right now as the world marks the death of the long-serving monarch. While the late queen was a beloved symbol of family and national unity to millions. For others, she was the contemporary face of an historically oppressive empire, the building of which caused profound suffering around the world. During her reign, independence movements swept across many former colonies. Most would go on to enjoy good diplomatic relations with the U.K., but that history remains a part of collective memory.
SOCIETY

