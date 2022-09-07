Read full article on original website
Packers vs. Vikings Live Steam: How To Watch 2022 NFL Games Live Online
Live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Vikings host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the NFL season. The first week of the new season includes a battle between division rivals as two NFC North clubs collide. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers dominated the division last season, finishing with a 13-4 record while the Vikings ended the year at 8-9. Minnesota fans have a reason to be cautiously optimistic as they prepare for another season of Vikings football: Justin Jefferson. The young wide receiver keeps getting better with age, and 2022 could be the year he becomes the...
Watch: Jets defense sets early tone with stop on 3rd and short
The Jets added power and physicality to their defense, including linebacker Kwon Alexander. That strength immediately showed itself in an early stop of the Ravens offense on third and short. On 3rd and 2, the Ravens pitched to running back Kwon Alexander. Kwon Alexander said no way on the first...
AdWeek
The NFL's Opening Weekend Is an All-Out Brand Blitz
Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Welcome to the 2022 National Football League season, when brands begin their slow march through the schedule toward...
WATCH: MetLife Stadium crowd joins in to sing emotional National Anthem before opener
The Jets had NYPD Officer Brianna Fernandez sing the National Anthem before the 9/11 Jets-Ravens game - but she only got a few bars in before the entire crowd joined in to sing.
NFL・
Watch: Trae Young rings in Falcons season with custom ‘Ice Trae’ jersey
No stranger to rivalry games of his own, Trae Young was on hand to ring in the Falcons season prior to kickoff against the rival Saints! Check it out:
AdWeek
The WNBA Is Done Being Left Behind in Media Rights Deals
The WNBA headed into the playoffs in 2022 with its most-watched regular season in 14 years. As the longest-tenured women’s sports league in the country, it boasts elite talent, draws hundreds of thousands of viewers per game and raised $75 million in capital in February in its first-ever funding round.
Albert Pujols hits 696th career homer, ties A-Rod on all-time list
Albert Pujols is now tied for fourth on the MLB all-time home run list, after smashing No. 696 in the sixth inning of the Cardinals’ 7-5 win over the Pirates Saturday. That ties him with Alex Rodriguez.
MLB・
