Packers vs. Vikings Live Steam: How To Watch 2022 NFL Games Live Online

Live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Vikings host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the NFL season. The first week of the new season includes a battle between division rivals as two NFC North clubs collide. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers dominated the division last season, finishing with a 13-4 record while the Vikings ended the year at 8-9. Minnesota fans have a reason to be cautiously optimistic as they prepare for another season of Vikings football: Justin Jefferson. The young wide receiver keeps getting better with age, and 2022 could be the year he becomes the...
The NFL's Opening Weekend Is an All-Out Brand Blitz

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Welcome to the 2022 National Football League season, when brands begin their slow march through the schedule toward...
The WNBA Is Done Being Left Behind in Media Rights Deals

The WNBA headed into the playoffs in 2022 with its most-watched regular season in 14 years. As the longest-tenured women’s sports league in the country, it boasts elite talent, draws hundreds of thousands of viewers per game and raised $75 million in capital in February in its first-ever funding round.
