Live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Vikings host the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the NFL season. The first week of the new season includes a battle between division rivals as two NFC North clubs collide. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers dominated the division last season, finishing with a 13-4 record while the Vikings ended the year at 8-9. Minnesota fans have a reason to be cautiously optimistic as they prepare for another season of Vikings football: Justin Jefferson. The young wide receiver keeps getting better with age, and 2022 could be the year he becomes the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 19 MINUTES AGO